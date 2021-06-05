These days, people are losing trust in traditional financial institutions. They want full control of their money. While Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has tons of benefits for regular people—one issue is that it’s still relatively hard to understand, especially for newcomers. People like Joe.

SamePay aims to fix all that, by giving people full control of their finances and increasing decentralization, while being easy to use for everyone and available in the palm of your hand.

Many of the benefits from staking and other features of DeFi can be overwhelming to people who don’t have much experience in the field. But with SamePay, users can enjoy all of these benefits without actually having to understand them, all with a simple user interface and with everything set out in an easy-to-use platform. That’s why Joe has started enjoying the benefits of DeFi without really understanding them. He loves SamePay for that reason.

What are the benefits of DeFi?

DeFi aims to move financial services into the hands of the public, based on blockchain technology.

This means that users hold their money, rather than opaque companies. You get full control of where your money goes and how it’s spent, rather than relying on financial service providers to manage your money or send it to risky borrowers.

As well as giving users full control of their money, DeFi is also faster. Transfers can happen quickly, and 24/7—rather than taking a few days to process and only happening in working hours. DeFi is open to anyone, rather than people having to apply to financial institutions and jump through all sorts of hoops to get accepted.

DeFi, in essence, is built on transparency. A completely open platform that anyone can inspect—rather than the closed books of many financial institutions.

How SamePay brings it to the masses

In the past, there has been one major drawback to the benefits of DeFi—it’s hard to understand for a normal person. Benefits from minting and staking can need a little bit of knowledge, but not with SamePay. SamePay aims to get into as many hands as possible with the simplest user interface in the crypto world. Everything is explained in easy-to-understand language and people can install and start using the app in a matter of minutes. The benefits of DeFi like minting happen without SamePay users really needing to understand them.

SamePay will increase decentralization by reaching mass adoption for normal people, without some of the complications of other crypto platforms.

When used in conjunction with the Samecoin protocol utility token “SAME” or “Samecoin”, users get even lower fees when trading crypto on the SamePay app—which is already one of the lowest in the industry. This helps eradicate another barrier to mass crypto-trading adoption.

Conclusion

On SamePay, Joe got to enjoy all of the features of DeFi like minting, saving, and staking without really understand what he was doing. He just sat back and enjoyed the rewards while he used SamePay to trade a few new altcoins. He started earning more Samecoin as he enjoyed his new crypto trading app, which helped him save on fees and even grew in value over time. That’s why Joe is recommending SamePay and the Samecoin ecosystem to a few more of his friends.