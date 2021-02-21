ZapLife—the revolutionary new livestreaming platform for the next generation of music events.

Let’s face it—the last year or so has decimated the live music industry. Entire businesses have gone under, and creators have struggled to earn a living. Not only that, but people who actually love attending these events have had to get used to a massive gap in their life. And their social calendar.

That’s why ZapLife brings you LiveStream 2.0. The all-in-one livestreaming platform unites creators, marketers and party-goers with a revolutionary new way to earn, promote and have fun. ZapLife has a number of key benefits when compared to traditional online platforms.

While live events have suffered massive economic hardships since the start of the pandemic, the online livestreaming industry has seen massive growth. This looks set to continue, even in a post-pandemic world. But the options for serious music events haven’t caught up. That’s why ZapLife is perfectly poised to become the number one event streaming platform in the world—even when live events return.

Superior video and audio

The quality of video platforms like Zoom simply doesn’t cut it for high-end music events. ZapLife gives DJs and performers the finest quality audio and video streaming solutions so fans around the world can seamlessly enjoy a powerful music experience unlike any other that’s available online.

Integrated economy

ZapLife’s unique tipping economy and coin system can be used by everyone from DJs and promoters to party-goers who want to enhance their experience. Fans can tip performers, request shoutouts, or interact with each other by sending gifts, setting up their own VIP rooms, and more.

On Livestream 1.0 platforms, content creators usually have to direct their audience to separate platforms like PayPal. This is a disjointed experience that makes it harder for them to earn. ZapLife introduces a completely integrated economy that both performers and the audience can enjoy.

The virtual gifts in ZapLife can be easily converted into fiat currencies like US Dollars.

More content choice

Other livestream platforms simply don’t have features that allow users to quickly and easily discover more of the sort of content they love. ZapLife makes it easy to simply move venues at the touch of a button, or head to a different performance for a few minutes—like in a superclub.

More connectivity

ZapLife doesn’t just let people communicate via instant chat. You can quickly and easily host VIP rooms, after-parties, and even take center stage by joining streamers in their own performance. Connect, dance and have fun with more music-lovers across the planet at the touch of a button with ZapLife.

Improved revenue streams

Music creators, performers and promoters have been crying out for new revenue streams, especially since the start of the pandemic. ZapLife gives them the perfect platform to promote new events to global audiences and start earning again.

ZapLife has built the go-to platform for music events online. A superior experience for music lovers and creators—and one that can be easily implemented into live events to help reach a global audience. ZapLife offers countless unique benefits when compared to every other option online today. That’s why ZapLife is the future of music and event streaming.

Integrated $ZapCoin

Another major piece that makes ZapLife unique is that it has an associated cryptocurrency ($ZapCoin) where people can join the party and share in the revenue of the app. You can’t buy tokens (or even shares) in Clubhouse. So many people want to invest in it, but they can’t. Every day folks are being locked out of creating generational wealth.

People create content on Instagram, but they don’t get shares on Facebook for doing so. People who buy such shares don’t receive any revenue.

ZapCoin is 100% aligned with what makes ZapLife unique compared to other social platforms like Clubhouse or Instagram.