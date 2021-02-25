You’re probably already aware of how decentralized coins like Ethereum are taking off in recent months. Transactions have been surging to unprecedented levels. Sending and receiving funds anonymously has huge benefits for the global economic system, and for individual users. But privacy is important.

Staying on top of coin transaction security can be a complicated process. While there are a number of privacy coins that have security features built-in, like Monero and ZCash, these aren’t the most popularly transacted coins. So if you’re making transactions with ETH, you need a complete privacy solution that secures sending and receiving 100%. With ethbox, you get all that and more—and it has a number of key features that safeguard all your transactions, especially when compared to other platforms.

How ethbox safeguards your crypto transactions

Standalone privacy coins like Monero are good, but not many people really use these regularly for major transactions. With ethbox, you can safeguard transactions in ETH, which is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies around and is widely accepted as a mode of payment.

ethbox completely encrypts all ETH transactions, so that they are obfuscated on both ends. Transactions that are securely wrapped with ethbox makes sure that no wallet addresses or transaction details are ever transmitted to the internet/blockchain directly. It’s practically impossible to break ethbox’s security protocols, and they come with the highest level of encryption around.

ethbox is fully audited and all transactions are completely secure, giving you all the peace-of-mind needed to make transactions with ETH.

Why exchanges might not be as secure as you think

Many people like to use crypto exchanges like Binance, not just to hold cryptocurrencies, but also to make transactions. While these exchanges are quite secure, they don’t offer the ultimate level of protection available with ethbox.

Crypto exchanges do tend to hide source wallet info, but transactions can still be tracked because most of these exchanges have account dedicated wallets. No exchange is completely secure as seen with numerous hacks they have faced in the past.

Why pools simply aren’t as safe as they should be

You can send coins with pools that mix transactions to help keep sender and receiver private, but these simply aren’t as secure as they should be. These systems are third-parties, which is never a completely safe process to send to someone you do not know or trust. Not only do you need to pay high fees—if the 3rd party disappears your funds can disappear. ethbox uses smart contract to encrypt and protect to the highest level. This process is fully-audited to ensure protection and can recover funds securely in all eventualities, even if ethbox no longer exists. You don’t have to rely on third-parties with ethbox’s smart contract.

(A pool’s service fee model)

ethbox is the affordable and secure solution

ethbox offers the absolute best level of protection in the crypto space and also, an affordable solution. It comes with extremely low fees when compared to most other platforms. By holding ethbox’s own token $EBOX, you’ll also get discounted fees and a share of all of the profits from the entire system. Smaller transactions that are made using ethbox protection are also completely free.

You can now see how ethbox is the absolute best privacy solution for people making transactions with ETH.