TL;DR Breakdown

Hospitality company breaks in blockchain space with partnership with Bitcoin latinum

Crypto continues to get broader acceptance across industries

Bitcoin Latinum, the next-generation insured Bitcoin fork capable of massive transaction volume has announced partnership with Los Angeles-based luxury hospitality company, The h.wood Group.

The partnership involves cross-promotional marketing initiatives, event sponsorships, endorsements, and the acceptance of Bitcoin Latinum for services, products, and amenities across The h.wood Group’s diversified portfolio of businesses.

Guests will have the option to seamlessly pay for tables, drinks, food, and merchandise with Bitcoin Latinum, in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens.

In a press release by Bitcoin Platinum, h.wood Group has received multiple awards and international recognition for its design and execution. The h.wood Group company has also become popular with A-list celebrities and influencers. The implementation of Bitcoin Latinum, along with other blockchain technologies opens new business opportunities for The h.wood Group.

According to the hospitality company founders, they said they have always looked into the future rather than get stuck in old ways.

“We are constantly watching, learning and adapting. Crypto and blockchain are the future in many ways and we want The h.wood Group to be ahead of the curve. We are excited for this endeavor with Bitcoin Latinum,” stated Terzian.

Crypto space continues to grow with hospitality company entry

Cryptocurrency payments with businesses have been gaining broader acceptance across a wide spectrum of industries. Major credit card issuers Visa and Mastercard have both rolled out the ability for users to buy and make transactions with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to Statista, The United States has the greatest number of companies with Bitcoin ATM’s and in-store payment options than any other country in the world, at around 6,000 businesses.

In a recent survey by Deloitte, 56 percent of businesses said their organizations would be making at least $500,000 in blockchain investments over the next twelve months.

Bitcoin Latinum is an enhanced Bitcoin fork.

The Bitcoin Latinum algorithm and infrastructure break barriers and speed limits that have prevented some virtual currencies from achieving practical, real-time use.