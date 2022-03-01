Hongkong, Hongkong, 1st March, 2022, Chainwire

As more people begin to explore the realm of cryptocurrency, a new, fast-growing startup is helping people mine for Helium with minimized risks. HeliumRent, offers customers the ability to rent a shared hotspot—eliminating hefty startup costs for those just getting started. HeliumRent’s new service is reliable, legal, and secure, offering 24/7 customer support from industry experts.

Customers who are interested in renting a Helium Hotspot Plan can visit HeliumRent’s website to select from one of four plans. The Shared Hotspot Plan, priced at $49, returns 1.13% over 180 days. The Bobcat Hotspot Plan, at $535, increases returns to 1.63%. The Bobcat Cluster Plan at $1635, returns 1.93%. Finally, the highest tier plan—the RAK City Plan—returns 2.13%. Once a plan has been purchased, customers connect to The People’s Network, Helium’s peer-to-peer wireless network, to earn Helium. HeliumRent conducts proof-of-coverage testing on behalf of its customers, making it easier than ever before to grow profits. Earnings are credited to users each day, with the option to withdraw income in multiple currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.

HeliumRent uses only the best, most trusted companies in the hotspot mining industry to ensure maximum profit, including Bobcat, Linxdot, RAK and others. Users can also take advantage of HeliumRent’s referral program, allowing them to earn up to seven percent of referral income by encouraging family and friends to join the network. Customers are able to remain anonymous, and standard SSL security prevents any information breaches.

Though the company has only been operating since 2021, daily signups have propelled it to become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency companies in the world. The entire Helium network now has nearly 600,000 active hotspots. To learn more about HeliumRent, or register for a free account, visit https://helium.rent/ or read the latest Interview with Sergio Fernandez HERE

About HeliumRent

HeliumRent is a fast-growing startup that leverages blockchain technology to offer Helium mining hotspots for rent, helping customers earn cryptocurrency through a reliable and effective cloud mining provider. Customers have the opportunity to select one of three plans to mine for HNT through a global network of radio stations. Launched in 2021, HeliumRent is owned by the Association of Radio Network, which owns the largest network of TV and mobile phone masts in the world. For more information, visit https://helium.rent/.

This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

General Manager

Sergio Fernandez

Association of radio network

info@helium.rent