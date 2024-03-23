Google Rolls Out AI-Generated Search Summaries to a Subset of US Users

Google has expanded its experimental AI-generated search summaries to a subset of users in the United States, allowing them to access concise overviews of search queries directly from the search results page. The feature, previously available only to users who had opted into the Search Generative Experience (SGE) in the Search Labs platform, is now being introduced to a small percentage of search traffic, regardless of user preferences.

Introduction of AI-generated summaries

Introduced at Google’s I/O developer conference in May of the previous year, the Search Generative Experience (SGE) aimed to provide users with summaries answering their inquiries and relevant links for further exploration. Initially opt-in, the feature gradually expanded, reaching 120 countries and multiple languages by November. Extending this feature to select users regardless of their opt-in status signifies Google’s commitment to refining its generative AI technology and enhancing user experience.

Google’s decision to broaden the availability of AI-generated summaries is part of ongoing tests to gauge user feedback and improve the feature’s functionality. The company will now display these summaries for complex queries or instances where users could benefit from information from multiple websites. For example, queries like “How do I get marks off painted walls?” may trigger the appearance of the AI-generated section.

According to a statement from Google to Search Engine Land, the decision to show AI-generated summaries to users who haven’t opted in is rooted in the company’s confidence that the generated overviews will offer superior information compared to conventional search results. By soliciting feedback from a broader user base, including those who may not be familiar with or interested in generative AI technology, Google aims to gain insights into how this innovation can best serve diverse user needs.

User experience and feedback

