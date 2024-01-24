Google Chrome Enhances AI Features to Compete with Microsoft Edge

Google Chrome is gearing up to introduce a trio of generative AI features in a series of updates, initially targeting U.S. users, with a global rollout expected in the coming month. These updates include smart tab grouping, generative themes, and AI-assisted drafting, demonstrating Google’s commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to stay competitive in the browser market, where Microsoft Edge has touted itself as an “AI Browser.”

Generative AI features empower Chrome users

With AI becoming a cornerstone of modern technology, Google is embracing generative AI to offer enhanced functionality to its Chrome browser. These new features take inspiration from generative tools already present in the Google ecosystem, such as generative AI wallpapers in Pixel 8 and the “Help me write” feature in Google Docs.

1. Tab organizer: Streamline your browsing experience

In the current update, known as M121, Chrome introduces the Tab Organizer. This feature aims to simplify users’ browsing experience by decluttering and categorizing open tabs. With a simple right-click on any open tab, users can select “Organize Similar Tabs,” allowing Chrome to intelligently group related content together. This feature addresses the common frustration of sifting through a cluttered tab bar to find the desired content.

2. Generative themes: Personalize your browser

Generative themes are another addition to Google Chrome’s arsenal, alongside the Tab Organizer. Found in the “Customize Chrome” panel, this feature empowers users to choose a subject, style, mood, and color. Once selected, Chrome generates a unique and personalized backdrop for their browser. This customization adds a touch of individuality to the browsing experience.

3. “Help me write” with generative AI: Elevate online conversations

In a subsequent update, Google plans to roll out the “Help me write” feature widely across the internet. This generative AI tool, familiar to users of Google Workspace, becomes accessible by right-clicking on any text box or field encountered while browsing. It serves as a valuable tool to kickstart contributions to online discussions or assist users in crafting the right words and tone for communication.

Google’s broader AI initiatives

Google’s commitment to AI extends beyond Chrome. The company has recently expanded its search engine’s capabilities with the Search Generative Experience, offering snapshot summaries of search results. Google has also integrated Duet AI into Google Workspace, enhancing productivity. However, not all AI ventures have been equally successful, with the mention of “the world’s worst most inconsistent chatbot in Google Bard.” Additionally, Google’s multimodal AI, Gemini, powers the new Galaxy AI features in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Chrome’s evolution into an AI-driven browser

With these generative AI features, Google is taking significant strides toward transforming Chrome into a comprehensive AI-driven browser. The M121 update marks the initial phase of this transition. The trio of generative AI features improves organization, customization, and inspiration, offering users a diverse range of tools to explore.