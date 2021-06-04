TL;DR Breakdown

• Goldshell presents a very easy-to-install domestic crypto mining equipment.

• The Goldshell mining device works with Doge, HNS, and other new cryptocurrencies.

Goldshell, the largest manufacturer of crypto mining equipment, has announced that it will launch its new machines in the Asian market. Goldshell computers differ from traditional ASICs by how easy it is to configure at home. In this way, users can install the equipment destined to mine cryptocurrencies by themselves.

The company’s announcements clarify that the equipment is small, quiet, and affordable. In addition, it does not need a central computer to function. Instead, you will connect your network cable, the power supply, and you will turn on the equipment.

Among the new devices in this series, cryptocurrencies such as DOGE, HNS, CKB, and KDA stand out, which recently hit the market. Another point of interest about the crypto mining team is its light energy consumption. However, previous Goldshell computers required a lot of power to function correctly.

Crypto mining installation

Goldshell clarifies these mining devices have a simple installation and interface. Users have to connect the computer with a network cable to a LAN connection on the modem. After this step, you have to connect the power cable to a source or socket at home.

When the equipment for crypto mining is connected, its green and red lights turn on. After that, the alert lights will flash every moment to indicate that the device is working perfectly. These Goldshells computers look a lot like Bitmain’s S9 devices.

After a few minutes, the red light will turn off while the green one will remain to flash. This is indicative that the self-test is complete.

As a final step, you have to enter the control panel of your computer using the IP address you have by default. Then, you have to put the pool data for the crypto mining and the tokens to be decrypted. Now you have to apply the changes made, and the Goldshell team will automatically work.

How profitable are Goldshell mining machines?

Goldshell crypto mining machines are profitable for the number of cryptocurrencies you can decrypt. In addition, the hash power of the domestic crypto mining device is much lower.

However, some users of the Goldshell computers had complaints about their operation. One user points out that the machine is good but is not worth buying to earn 60 cents a day.

The Goldshell Company competes with the leading cryptocurrency mining companies, such as ASIC. However, if you compare the start-up operation to professional mining equipment, it falls very short. Goldshell appliances for home use may need to be updated to gain fame and be purchased worldwide.

For now, influential firms like MicroBT, Bitmain, Canaan Creative, and Ebang dominate the mining market.