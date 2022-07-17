Gnox (GNOX) And Polygon (MATIC) Investors Are Primed To Reap Rewards Once Bull Market Returns. Experts Predict 50x Return For Both Cryptocurrencies

The crypto market is going through a dramatic change that happens in every bear cycle. The choppy period with slow bleeding is agonizing for investors. And when things look as terrible as it is now, it is often the best time for smart money to pour in.

High-potential crypto projects like Gnox (GNOX) and Polygon (MATIC) have proven their mettle in withstanding unfavorable market conditions, with continuous developments. Let’s catch a glimpse of why they are primed to run hard in the next bull market.

Gnox (GNOX)

Although there are boundless passive income opportunities in the DeFi space, very few projects simplify the process for entry-level investors. Gnox is one of them that seeks to transform the future of investing by offering “Yield farming as a service” to its users. The ecosystem derives value from the community and gives it back to GNOX token holders for just holding the tokens. This is made possible by a purpose-built treasury that is deployed to various protocols, and the proceeds from these investments are redistributed to those who are invested in the ecosystem.

The project is still in the presale phase of development with plans to introduce multichain functionality and DeFi aggregator tool. This will allow investors of all levels to leverage yield farming opportunities seamlessly. The spike in demand for GNOX can be attributed to these fundamentals, and it may keep rising against the tide ahead of the launch in mid-August.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a sidechain scaling solution that facilitates faster transactions and lower costs than the Ethereum blockchain. One can easily bridge their tokens to the Polygon network and access a broad spectrum of decentralized apps built on top of Ethereum. MATIC is the native asset of the ecosystem that is used for governance, staking, and paying fees on the network.

The most significant advantage with Polygon is near-instant transactions, which make it easy for new users to gain some experience with DeFi protocols. This alone might be the catalyst for an exponential rise in the value of MATIC, once the market turns green. In the meantime, bag holders are stacking up their portfolio with passive gains from securing the network.