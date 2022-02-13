SIngapore, Singapore, 13th February, 2022, Chainwire

Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io announced that its total registered users had crossed the 10 million mark. This caps off an incredible 2021 for the company, where it was selected as the world’s best exchange by Forbes. The two main reasons why Gate.io has attracted so many users are – their history of security and the sheer amount of products they offer.

9 Years Of Safe Operations

Over the last 9 years, Gate.io has dedicated a significant amount of time and effort to its overall cybersecurity. First and foremost, Gate.io is one of the only 15 crypto exchanges in the entire world with a trust score of 10 on Coingecko. In addition, the exchange has also received a CER (Crypto Exchange Ranks) certification from Hacken. The CER certificate shows that the exchange had invested enough time and resources into the traders’ fund’s security. Plus, Armanino, one of the largest independent accounting and business consulting firms, had awarded Gate.io with a 100% asset safety mark.

Trade A Wide Variety Of Crypto Assets

Gate.io has one of the most sophisticated and diverse offerings in the market. As things stand, the exchange has listed over 1,000 coins (currently at 1232 coins and 2395 pairs) and managed a combined spot and contracts daily trading volume of $8.7 billion. Gate.io’s copy trading funds exceeded $1.7 billion USD, while its NFT marketplace – NFT Magic Box – has also minted over 300,000 NFTs and partnered with the likes of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Allen Iverson. As you can see, Gate.io has built a comprehensive ecosystem with various products to service every kind of crypto user.

Looking Forward To 2022

With an ever-growing NFT ecosystem and burgeoning DeFi ecosystem in HipoDeFi, Gate.io has prepared itself for an awe-inspiring 2022. Along with that, Gate.io has also launched its venture capital arm called “Gate Ventures” which recently invested in the Seba Bank, with many more investments planned in 2022.

About Gate.io

Gate.io allows blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 1,200 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 10 million users from over 190 countries. The exchange offers spot, margin, futures, and contract trading in addition to DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs, and its dedicated GateChain platform. The company also offers a wholly integrated suite of products such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace, crypto loans, and more.

For more information on Gate.io, please visit https://www.gate.io

Head of PR & Communication

Diksha Sharma

Gate.io

diksha@mail.gate.io