Gamestop fires CEO Matt Furlong, Ryan Cohen takes the helm as executive chairman

GameStop, the video game retailer that became a focal point of the “meme stock rally” in 2021, has announced the termination of CEO Matt Furlong and the appointment of Ryan Cohen as its new executive chairman. The sudden shakeup comes alongside the release of the company’s first-quarter financial results, which reveal a decline in revenue and a net loss. Ryan Cohen tweeted a few minutes after Furlong was ousted.

Not for long — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) June 7, 2023

GameStop’s decision to fire CEO Matt Furlong has raised questions among investors, as the company did not provide a specific reason for his termination. The announcement, made on Wednesday, sent shockwaves through the market and resulted in GameStop’s stock price plummeting by nearly 20% during after-hours trading. The company has yet to respond to requests for further information regarding Furlong’s departure.

On the other hand, the elevation of Ryan Cohen to the position of executive chairman marks a significant development for GameStop. Cohen, co-founder of Chewy, joined GameStop’s board in 2021 and has been hailed as a hero by meme stock traders. His e-commerce expertise and visionary approach have instilled hope among investors, driving the stock’s rally during the “meme stock” phenomenon.

Financial performance and NFT ventures

GameStop’s first-quarter results reveal a decline in revenue, with the company reporting $1.24 billion compared to $1.38 billion during the same period last year. Furthermore, GameStop recorded a net loss of $50.5 million, starkly contrasting the previous quarter when the company reported its first profit in two years.

Amidst its financial challenges, GameStop has been exploring the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company launched its NFT marketplace in June 2022, but the timing coincided with waning interest in the NFT market. Despite a successful debut, with nearly $2 million in sales in the first 24 hours, the marketplace’s daily sales volumes quickly plummeted by 99.8%, signaling a significant decline in consumer interest.

In December 2022, GameStop announced it would shift its focus away from cryptocurrencies and NFTs, following disappointing Q3 earnings and layoffs. However, the company recently surprised the market by partnering with an Australia-based blockchain game developer, Illuvium, to launch a 20,000 NFT collection.

Ryan Cohen’s challenge and GameStop’s future

Ryan Cohen’s ascent to executive chairman places him in a position of greater control over GameStop’s operations. He now oversees capital allocation, evaluates potential investments and acquisitions, and manages the company’s holdings. Cohen’s transformational vision for GameStop has involved revamping the retailer into an e-commerce powerhouse.

However, some analysts remain skeptical about Cohen’s ability to turn GameStop’s fortunes around. While he successfully built Chewy into a thriving online pet products retailer, doubts persist about his capacity to revive struggling retail companies. The revolving door of executives at GameStop, including Furlong’s termination, has raised concerns about the company’s lack of a cohesive strategy.

As GameStop’s largest investor, Cohen has garnered a reputation as an activist investor, making bold moves in companies like Bed Bath & Beyond and Nordstrom. However, the outcomes of his endeavors have been mixed, with varying levels of success in implementing change.

The path ahead for GameStop under Cohen’s leadership remains uncertain. The stock’s roller-coaster ride, financial challenges, and shifting business strategies will undoubtedly test Cohen’s ability to navigate the company through a rapidly evolving retail landscape.