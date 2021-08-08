TL;DR Breakdown

13-year-old Indian boy who developed DeFi, NFT platform

Gajesh has horned many computer skills and receives tutelage from MIT Stanford professor

Gajesh Naik is a 13-year-old Indian boy who has been making newspaper headlines for weeks now owing to his miraculous achievement in the crypto space.

The young computer expert has left mouths open with his DeFi platform, which has carried out crypto transactions worth $7 million so far.

Gajesh Naik has developed his PolyGaj, a DeFi and NFT platform on the Polygon network. The 13-year-old developer’s platform was used by billionaire investor Mark Cuban who recently made news for his investments in Polygon.

The young developer has attracted wide praises from Indians and veteran developers worldwide, especially with the impressive millions of dollars worth of transactions performed on his platform.

Gajesh Naik hails from a background of computers

Apparently, the achievement of the 13-year-old is not a total surprise as his father, Siddhivinayak, has a degree in computer science but currently works as a civil service officer.

Gajesh has been active in software programming and coding from an early age. He was learning Java, C, C++, JavaScript, and Solidity at the age of eight.

He was drawn to blockchain coding three years ago when he attended an International Blockchain Congress held in Goa in collaboration with the state government in 2018.

The young developer has honed skills in with online certifications and personal mentoring by some eminent international experts in blockchain technology. Gajesh takes personal tutelage from professors at MIT and Stanford, according to his father.

Towards helping others understand crypto, Gajesh has a YouTube channel to create awareness about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He also attends industry events and workshops as an expert speaker on blockchain technology.

His success in the space has brought him to stardom on social media with over 22000+ followers on Twitter, including the father of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and other stakeholders like Polygon co-founder and COO Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon (MATIC) CEO, Jayanti Kanani, among others.

Upon his achievement, many coders and crypto stakeholders are willing and expressing interest in working with the young coder.