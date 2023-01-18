logo
Fasttoken holds the public sale of its cryptocurrency, FTN

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 18th January, 2023, Chainwire

Fasttoken (FTN) is excited to announce its initial exchange offering (IEO), set to take place from Jan. 18 to 20, 2023. A limited number of 10 million tokens will be available for public sale, with a price of 0.35 euro per token.

Fasttoken is the official cryptocurrency of Fastex, a complete Web3-driven ecosystem that includes Fastex Chain, Fasttoken, ftNFT marketplace, Fastex Pay and the ecosystem’s metaverse, Fastex Verse.

The Fastex ecosystem is designed to provide a seamless and integrated experience for users, allowing them to engage easily with the various features and services offered within the ecosystem. The Fastex Chain, which is set to have its test during February 2023, serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, providing an innovative, next-level consensus mechanism, proof-of-stake-and-activity.

The Fasttoken IEO presents an opportunity for users to be a part of the innovative and exciting Fastex ecosystem. With a limited number of tokens available, the Fastex community is now open to new members and offers the opportunity to become an early adopter. Fastex invites individuals to join and be a part of a growing community.

About Fastex
Fastex ecosystem operates as a branded house for Fastex products, including Fastex Verse, ftNFT marketplace, Fastex Chain, Fastex Pay crypto payment system, Fasttoken and Fastex Exchange crypto & exchange platform.

Opening up a vast network of over 7000 users and more than 500 partners, Fastex aims to provide effective solutions for businesses and communities and make Web 3.0 technologies more accessible than ever.

Contact

Press contact
press@fastex.com

