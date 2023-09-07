Explore Adsterra’s Smart CPM: Your Key Advertising Optimization Tool For Crypto Campaigns

Description Exciting news from Adsterra! The revolutionary Smart CPM pricing model is now available. As a highly sought-after bidding approach, it equips advertisers and media buyers to effortlessly fine-tune bids based on the competitive landscape, ensuring optimal traffic acquisition costs. Contents hide 1 Smart CPM by Adsterra: points to try 2 How does Smart CPM become … Read more

Exciting news from Adsterra! The revolutionary Smart CPM pricing model is now available. As a highly sought-after bidding approach, it equips advertisers and media buyers to effortlessly fine-tune bids based on the competitive landscape, ensuring optimal traffic acquisition costs.

Smart CPM by Adsterra: points to try

Let’s dive into the fundamentals first. Smart CPM presents a bidding model driven by a sophisticated algorithm. It actively engages in auctions, strategically selects bids, and secures ad views at optimal costs. The algorithm consistently fine-tunes payouts to maintain a high level of competitiveness.

Compelling Reasons to Embrace:

Slash campaign launch time by half: Intelligent algorithms swiftly evaluate competition and configure bids.

Reclaim valuable hours previously spent on bid adjustments.

Navigate a path of secure spending, particularly crucial when working with limited budgets.

Attain significant ad impressions while mitigating the risk of overspending.

Initiate traffic cost optimization right from the start.

Acquire invaluable insights for meticulously enhancing pricing in the future (Custom Bid).



How does Smart CPM become your financial ally?

Here’s the game-changer: No more bid refreshing. Ensuring sufficient traffic flow no longer necessitates repeated bid adjustments. Typically, the bid required to triumph in an auction lands below your preset cap.

Witness the concept in action: Let’s assume your bid is $3.5. Your focus narrows down to [US, mobile, Android]. Meanwhile, two competing advertisers are chasing the same targets with bids of $3 and $2. In this scenario, Smart CPM enters the scene with a $3.01 bid, emerging triumphant in the auction. Remarkably, your traffic volume remains unaffected, as if tied to a $3.5 payout. However, your actual expenditure amounts to a mere $3.01. A true win in every sense!

Remember this crucial advice: Steer clear of overbidding at this stage. Your objective is to set a desirable cap, not to reach for the highest potential payout.

Concise Guide: Enabling Smart CPM

Start by registering on Adsterra’s platform.

Once logged in, access Campaigns -> Create, and navigate to the Pricing type section. Opt for CPM and activate Smart CPM by checking the designated box. With this activation, our advanced algorithm takes charge of your bidding process automatically.

Now, input your preferred bid for the targeted traffic. This bid acts as a expenditure threshold for Smart CPM. Nonetheless, bear in mind that the algorithm consistently seeks opportunities to place bids below the required amount for securing victory in the competition. Crucially, your bid will never exceed the maximum you’ve set.

Smart CPM vs. Traditional CPM: Making the Choice

It’s time to dissect two pricing paradigms: CPM and Smart CPM. The former involves payments for 1,000 ad impressions, requiring you to manually designate the optimal bid on multiple occasions. This method entails evolving bidding strategies, accompanied by the potential drawback of diminished traffic volumes. Nonetheless, control remains firmly in your hands.

CPM:

Manual configuration demands strategic acumen and time investment

Traffic performance exhibits notable fluctuation, demanding precise traffic slice experimentation

Exploring new geos and traffic segments possible only with minimal bids

With a clear understanding of traffic conversion, fixed bids yield predictable results

Conversely, Smart CPM introduces a refined, budget-friendly approach. Adsterra’s sophisticated algorithm consistently identifies optimal bids, reducing associated risks through automation. Your involvement remains significant, as you have the option to select prime placements for future inclusion in a whitelist (assuming tracking mechanisms are integrated).

Augmenting Trials and Optimization via Smart CPM

Whether delving into a new market or exploring a fresh traffic segment, the objective is clear: expedite conversions and curtail initial expenses. Enter Smart CPM, akin to a mystical tool, garnering copious ad views while exercising fiscal prudence.

Post-trial analysis entails delving into statistics to cherry-pick the most fruitful placements, constituting a whitelist for imminent campaign launches.

But there’s more. Smart CPM empowers campaign scaling with heightened efficacy. Scaling denotes elevating traffic both in quality and quantity. Scaling essentially mirrors the initiation of new traffic source evaluations, an undertaking fraught with risks. Nevertheless, Smart CPM functions as a shield against potential missteps. It adeptly identifies budget-friendly traffic sources, circumventing financial erosion during the scaling endeavor.

Prioritizing Top-Performing Traffic

When the goal is amassing a larger volume of ad views from high-achieving ad placements, Smart CPM emerges as the ultimate solution. Let’s delve into the specifics.

Following a period of running ads, you’ll accumulate performance data across diverse ad placements (provided you’ve integrated specific tokens into the landing URLs). Your subsequent task involves amplifying bids for placements that generate superior profits.

Access your campaign via the My Campaigns section. Continue scrolling until you encounter the Advanced settings segment. Here, locate Custom Bid. Within this interface, input the IDs of desired placements (with or without geos) from which you intend to drive heightened traffic. Simultaneously, input an escalated bid. This systematic approach holds immense potential for substantially elevating campaign results, ultimately translating to enhanced ROIs.

Smart CPM perpetuates automated bidding seamlessly, harmoniously accommodating your custom bids. An advantageous outcome for all parties involved!

By the way, the converse application of this technique yields equally promising results. You can stipulate minimal bids for sources that channel less lucrative traffic. For a comprehensive understanding, delve into the varied applications of Custom Bid.

Concluding Thoughts

Smart CPM introduces a realm where you secure the most economical price, outshining your closest rivals for coveted traffic. Yet, envision a scenario where all competitors embrace Smart CPM in tandem. The result remains unchanged: our perceptive algorithms discern the triumphant bid amidst the competitive arena, ensuring equitable costs for all advertisers.

To recapitulate, the ensuing core benefits are now at your fingertips, awaiting your utilization and appreciation:

Drastically reduce the temporal investment in devising bid strategies

Exercise authority over traffic-related expenditures while consistently attaining substantial volumes and commendable quality

Amplify the effectiveness of trials, campaign fine-tuning, and expansive initiatives

Leverage combo settings to supervise daily spending or selectively heighten bids for premium-performing traffic sources



What is Adsterra?

Adsterra is a global advertising and CPA network with a unique Partner Care approach. It is a world-renowned brand with a good reputation, recognised by many media buyers, CPA networks, affiliate marketers, start-up founders, and demand generation managers. Since 2013, Adsterra has been helping advertisers grow their ROI and publishers to get maximum eCPM and engage their user base with flexible traffic solutions.

