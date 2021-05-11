TL;DR Breakdown

Silicon Galax graphics cards consume lower hash rates.

There is no exact sale date for RTX LHR graphics cards.

Good news for Ethereum lovers — the Galax company released some computer graphics cards like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. These graphics cards feature Geforce RTX 30 LHR silicon built by Nvidia.

According to what Galax indicates, the acronym “LHR” means “Lower hash rate,” which would explain its operation well. They are graphic cards for Ethereum mining, in which the hash rates will be divided into half. From the official website of Galax, you can see eight types of FG graphics cards, which have LHR silicon.

Galax vs. mining with Ethereum

For the RTX 3080 FG and LHR models, Galax set a hash rate for Ethereum which is reduced by half. The number of hashes consumed is 43 MH per second, which will increase the performance in mining. This measurement is only half of what the traditional RTX 3080 offered.

For Nvidia’s silicon RTX 3070 HLR, Galax set a hash rate of 25MH per second, which is much smaller. A traditional RTX 3070 offers twice and slightly more hash than the silicon HLR series.

When will the new graphics cards for Ethereum mining arrive?

For now, it is unknown when the new LHR GPU for Ethereum mining will arrive. This is fresh news, but it has been a trend because of its opportunities. Although the LHR GPU will be more expensive, it will increase the decryption of the Blockchain in ETH.

Many investors want mining removed from the map, but some PC users see Nvidia’s figure as lousy. Miners express dissatisfaction with Nvidia’s hash rates useless at work. However, that’s what they have the CMP cards for, with an unlocked hash rate and without a video output.

These GPU LHR cards have a high price, but they are intended for mining in Ethereum. A computer must also have other miner components for graphic cards to work smoothly.

Nvidia is committed to putting a limiter for hash on its articles to eliminate the mining sale. This measure attempts to recover the stock for professional and domestic investors. Although this news can have adverse effects on the lives of pure gamers, it must be done.

As long as Ethereum mining is at the top of the market, other Nvidia products will follow. These items that work for mining are very resistant and unique to make you earn money. You can dedicate your life to mining with Ethereum, but you must invest in these types of products.

Hash reduction with graphic cards makes mining equipment less power-consuming. These Nvidia cards promote mining on a more domestic than corporate level, but with just as good power.