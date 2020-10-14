The Ethereum Foundation has launched an Ethereum 2.0 testnet ko kickstart the network’s Phase 0.

Phase 0, also known as the Beacon Chain, is a new blockchain at the core of Ethereum 2.0. The function of this chain is to ensure that the data across the blockchain is in sync. This is crucial for the development of Ethereum 2.0 as the network will exist across numerous shards.

The Zinken testnet is a step forward in the development of the Ethereum 2.0.

Zinken testnet operates smoothly

Similar to the Spadina testnet, the Zinken testnet is also a shortened testnet aimed at allowing participants to resolve any issues in their release process. The Ethereum 2.0 testnet also enables validators to experience a fluid genesis before the mainnet launch.

The primary objective is to rehearse the genesis process to ensure that the Ethereum 2.0 mainnet launches without a hitch.

Developer Terence Tsao stated that the testing he has been running, has operated over the past 24 hours with an “almost perfect performance” on the Ethereum 2.0 testnet. The testnet’s smooth operations were also acknowledged by Sigma Prime co-founder Age Manning who added, “the v0.3.0 works even more smoothly than its predecessors.”

The testnet garnered more than 42,00 active validators with over 136,000 stimulated ETH (GöETH). The Ethereum 2.0 testnet needs to have more than 16,000 validators and over 500,000 ETH deposited for the network to launch. This figure was reduced for the Spadina and Zinken testnets as they were shortened.

Meanwhile, the Medella testnet is still live and has garnered over 75,000 validators with more than 2,35 million Göerli testnet Ethereum staked on the blockchain.

Spadina failure

The Zinken testnet was preceded by the Spadina testnet, which ended in failure due to a lack of participation and operational faults. The failure was confirmed by the developer Danny Ryan.

The coordinator of the network stated that the testnet showed various problems in its configuration, the client nodes.

However, since there were no faults in the consensus or any critical bugs, but rather due to configuration parameters, they stated that the issues could be fixed with a release. Following this failure, the team announced that it would launch the Zinken testnet.