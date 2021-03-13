TL;DR Breakdown:

Elon Musk wants the leading US exchange, Coinbase, to list Dogecoin.

Such a listing is expected to make the cryptocurrency more accessible to the public.

Once again, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has made another supportive tweet for his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE). Dogecoin has managed to come up to the mainstream following several tweets from Musk, which usually sends the cryptocurrency on brief rallies. In a tweet on Saturday, he revealed interest in having the cryptocurrency listed on the leading United States cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase.

Can Elon Musk get Dogecoin on Coinbase?

The billionaire made this known by responding to a question on Twitter, whether he wants the Dogecoin cryptocurrency to be listed on the exchange. He responded with a “yes,” agreeing with the comment that Dogecoin listing on Coinbase will make the cryptocurrency more accessible to many people.

Yes! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2021

The US exchange supports lots of cryptocurrencies, including DeFi tokens like SKALE (SKL), Polygon (MATIC), and SushiSwap (SUSHI), which were recently listed on Coinbase Pro, precisely on March 10.

However, it’s yet to support the meme cryptocurrency on its platform. It remains unknown whether Coinbase will harken to Elon Musk’s call for Dogecoin listing on its platform. Such an announcement is likely to trigger another massive rally for Dogecoin. During press time, DOGE was trading at $0.05735 on Coinmarketcap, about a 3.30 percent increase on a 24-hour chart. With the circulating supply of 128,743,201,388 DOGE, the crypto’s market capitalization sits around $7.3 billion.

Elon Musk wants Dogecoin to the moon

The founder of Tesla is a one-big supporter of Dogecoin. He has tweeted about the cryptocurrency severely and even disclosed buying some of DOGE for his son. Aside from Dogecoin, however, the billionaire is also a Bitcoin (BTC) lover. In February, the electric car company, Tesla, sent Bitcoin surging after they announced a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency as part of their balance sheet.