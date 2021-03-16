TL;DR Breakdown:

Elon Musk is selling a techno-track NFT for 420 million DOGE.

Justin Sun and Beeple are offering to buy the NFT for about $69 million.

The current boom in the non-fungible token (NFT) market has caught the attention of the billionaire founders of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk. He’s offering a techno track about NFTs for sale, of which the CEO of Tron blockchain, Justin Sun, and the popular digital artist, Mike Winkelmann (Beeple), are willing to purchase. Interestingly, Musk is requesting payment of the techno track NFT in Dogecoin, which is known to be his favorite digital currency.

Elon Musk joins the NFT bandwagon

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets whose unique identity and ownership are verified on a blockchain. They basically represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items. The concept became more popular this year, as people keep bidding millions of dollars for such digital collections. Joining the NFT market, Elon Musk shared his techno track about NFTs on Monday, saying, “I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT.”

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

The techno track has a duration of 2:20, with the lyrics:

“NFT for your vanity, computers never sleep, it’s verified, it’s guaranteed.”

Justin Sun showed interest in purchasing Elon Musk’s NFT. He opened a Twitter poll on the amount to spend, of which the majority asked him to buy the NFT for $69 million.

The digital artist, Beeple, is also offering to purchase the techno track NFT for as much as $69 million.

However, the billionaire is looking to sell his NFT in Dogecoin.

Elon Musk wants 420 million DOGE

In response to Beeple’s offer, the founder of SpaceX said he wants about 420 million DOGE for the techno track NFT. This equates to $25.2 million, following the price of DOGE at $0.06 during press time.