El Salvador Launches A National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC)

El Salvador is the first nation in the world that accepted Cryptocurrencies as legal assets. The nation accepted BTC in the form of legal tender. With this move, El Salvador is the first nation worldwide to accept BTC as its legal tender.

The nation is taking many initiatives to include Cryptocurrencies in their daily lives. At present, the nation is launching a special unit named ONBTC. This unit will monitor and supervise all the upcoming projects that have a link with Bitcoin.

What’s The Plan With ONBTC?

ONBTC will act as a special unit that will administer the projects of BTC. It is a special administrative branch that will provide consultation and will coordinate with the upcoming Crypto projects of this nation.

EI Salvador is showing quite innovative ways to develop the Crypto industry in the nation. This special unit is a part of this innovation as well. With the creation of ONBTC, or the National Bitcoin Office, the government is taking a step ahead in the Crypto industry development.

Apart from functioning in its nation, this unit will soon be able to connect with other nations. This will be for the aspects related to Bitcoin.

Entry Of The ONBTC

The Crypto industry is at present passing through a Bearish phase. Despite this situation, the authorities of EI Salvador are moving forward with establishing ONBTC. Through this, they are advancing the development of the Cryptocurrency market in the nation.

A recent post on LinkedIn was seen on this matter. The post mentioned that the authorities of this nation have created ONBTC as a special unit. This specialized branch will have technical and functional freedom in operating within the region.

Also, this branch has the liberty to control and consult all the BTC projects of EI Salvador. And, it has the power to join foreign initiatives if they are linked with Cryptocurrencies. The authorities believe that this step will lead to the development of this nation as a whole.

How Will It Operate?

If you are a Crypto enthusiast, you can also meet the President of this unit, Nayib Bukele, who is a huge fan of Bitcoin. Together, you can discuss EI Salvador’s path of development through Blockchain.

Apart from this, the agency will work with many Ministries of the nation. Every other public institution in this nation will coordinate with ONBTC. And, it will receive their support while operating in the nation. With this, it will develop regulations for the Crypto space for its development.

Also, citizens here will receive education on Cryptocurrency and its usage. The unit will look into the aspect of providing education to the citizens as well!

As per the recent announcements, the President will hire a Director for this unit. And, the Director will be responsible to appoint all the other important personnel of the unit.

Development Of The Crypto Space

Apart from these initiative steps, the government of EI Salvador has presented a bill. This will help in establishing laws for the Crypto industry. With proper guidelines, investors can be assured of the fund’s security. Regulations will help in the full-fledged development of this sector.

Until a few weeks back, the main aim of this nation was to collect BTC. Considering this, it also accepted BTC as a legal tender. The nation wants to make a huge amount of profits from Bitcoin, with which, they will develop a huge vet hospital. Also, they have plans of building an entire city of Bitcoin!

The President of ONBTC says that the authorities will buy a BTC each day. This started back on 18th November this year. This means that they will keep on increasing their BTC possession every day!

Conclusion

El Salvador is showing an initiative in Cryptocurrency adoption. They are aiming to use BTC in every sphere possible, in addition to increasing its possession.

And, with the new unit, ONBTC, the nation is sure to become a good example of Cryptocurrency development. And it will come with proper regulations too!