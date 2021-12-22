TL; DR Breakdown

In and out of the financial sector, the majority of the population see crypto as a game-changer and a profitable venture. But while most people are of that view, others see it in an entirely different way. This is because the small fraction sees the assets as one bad element that should be removed from the financial sector. One such party is Donald Trump, the ex-president of America who has again called digital assets ‘a dangerous thing’.

Donald Trump is wary of Bitcoins growth

Donald Trump said these words and more at a recent interview he granted from Maria Bartimoro. In the interview, the former United States president talked about issues bordering from digital assets, his recently debuted Truth platform, and his wife’s NFT push in the last few months.



On Tuesday, the interview was finally published by a local news channel, Fox Business. The session kicked off with Maria Bartiromo asking Donald Trump of his views about digital assets now that states in the United States are now clinging to the asset class. Donald Trump mentioned that he was always opposed to the digital asset because he viewed the dollar as very superior in his usual nature. He emphasized that the digital asset is currently growing bigger and would explode before anyone notices.

Trump wants his Truth Social to rival big social platforms

Donald Trump has always publicly shown his stance on digital assets and what they stood for in the entire market. Some months back, he likened digital assets to a disaster that is presently lurking in the shadows. While in June, Donald Trump mentioned that Bitcoin looked like a scam that will give regulators a tough time before they can get it under wraps.



Trump also answered questions regarding his wife’s push into the NFT sector. Some weeks ago, the former First Lady announced that she was looking to sell NFTs regularly on her new platform. Also, Melanie Trump has put up one NFT for sale. In his reply to the question, Donald Trump said that he was happy she was doing great with her initiative, and people love it.

In his statement about his Truth social website, Donald Trump mentioned that the platform would be bigger than anyone’s imagination. He mentioned that he has chosen to forge forward with his dream to give people a voice without bias or discrimination. Finally, he said that everyone worldwide will access the platform once there is an official launch.