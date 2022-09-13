Discover Golden Opportunities for Your Business with Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022

Vertex Events have organized 1st Ever Blockchain Summit in the History of the World EXPO on 10-11 October 2021 at Dubai Expo 2022.

A two-day Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 in Grand Hyatt is going to become the leading gathering of senior decision-makers discussing the impact of blockchain and crypto technologies on industries. The event will bring together tech visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts, among others, and offer a jam-packed program with exciting programme and speeches on trending topics on how blockchain is changing the world. This Summit will host only prominent speakers who present their own exclusive perspective on the future of the most fast-growing industries in the world.

Vertex Events have already organized 5 Blockchain Dubai Summits (2021 & 2022) with renowned international Blockchain experts during 2020. The 6th edition of Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Saqar Al Qasimi – Member of the Royal Family UAE.

Date – 14-15 October, 2022

Venue – Grand Hyatt, Dubai, UAE

Blockchain Dubai Summit promising to become the most innovative and interactive event in the Middle East. Industry Leaders from the World of Blockchain & Digital Assets will discuss

Challenges we have to accept with metaverse today

Decentralized Blockchain Protocols and Smart contracts. Current trends and challenges

How venture firms are investing in DeFi

Education in Metaverse: edutament 2.0

Life tokenization

Bridging NFT’s and DeFi: what to expect in nearest future

Blockchain projects & sustainable businesses

Dubai is the most crypto-friendly environment and financial center of the UAE inviting companies from the world to join this Summit. Local regulators have done a great deal to nature the blockchain industry. They encouraged blockchain technology development and innovative crypto exchanges and trading. Dubai’s government launched a metaverse strategy that aims to create 40 000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate’s economy in the next five years to boost its growth and increase presence in the digital space. The initiative aims to double the number of blockchain companies and the metaverse by five times.

Blockchain event in Dubai is the place with unique atmosphere where all the best blockchain practises from West to East match.

