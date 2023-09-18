Dfinity (Internet Computer) co-hosts first edition of Swiss Web3 Fest 2023

Description Swiss Web3 Fest is the first-of-its-kind global Web3 conference in Switzerland that brings together innovators, investors, and creators with a focus on a different spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, including AI, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Gaming, Sustainability, IoT, Metaverse, NFTs, and beyond. The inaugural Swiss Web3 Fest, hosted from September 12th to 17th in prime locations of Zug … Read more

Swiss Web3 Fest is the first-of-its-kind global Web3 conference in Switzerland that brings together innovators, investors, and creators with a focus on a different spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, including AI, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Gaming, Sustainability, IoT, Metaverse, NFTs, and beyond.

The inaugural Swiss Web3 Fest, hosted from September 12th to 17th in prime locations of Zug and Zurich, gathered hundreds of people around the world, especially Switzerland’s Crypto Valley and the Middle East’s Crypto Oasis – two renowned crypto ecosystems leading the next era of the Internet.

The festival was initiated by Inacta Ventures, Crypto Oasis Ventures, The Crypto Valley Association, and Trust Square, co-hosted by The Internet Computer.

Dfinity Foundation, i.e., Internet Computer, played a major role in the festival as the co-host, including hosting one of the days at the DFINITY Office and showcasing ICP.Lab 5, which turned the spotlight on several amazing projects focused on Metaverse and Gaming.

With seamless, secure, and scalable blockchain protocol solutions, Dfinity and its Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) aim to expand the potential of Web3 and also foster the future of on-chain gaming.

The Swiss Web3 Fest also boasted over 50 other exhibitors, 80+ captivating topics and side events, and a line-up of over 150 Preeminent speakers, including Franz Bergmueller, CEO SEBA Bank AG; Annika Kessel, Co-Founder Cosmiq Universe AG; Dominic Williams, Co-Founder, DFINITY; Mehdi Cherif, Founder, Pulse World; and so on.

“Our vision for this festival is to combine the exceptional potential of both Crypto Valley and Crypto Oasis. Switzerland is an outstanding location for founders looking to provide a regulatory home for their blockchain and Web3 startups. The Middle East offers a brilliant platform for these startups to scale internationally. With the launch of WEB3FEST, we aim to establish an annual Web3 event series worldwide,” Ralf Glabischnig, initiator of WEB3FEST.