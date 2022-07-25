logo
  • 2 mins read

DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on Huobi Global

Huobi Listing 1658751587ZYBR2Mu2HT

Singapore, Singapore, 25th July, 2022, Chainwire

DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, officially announces the listing of its native DFI token on Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. 

The token starts trading against USDT on Huobi on July 25th at 06:00 (UTC), while DFI withdrawals are scheduled to open at 07:00 (UTC) on July 26th. Traders and investors buying DFI on Huobi will be able to transfer the token to their DeFiChain wallet or wherever they want.

The DFI token is already available for trading on Kucoin, Bybit (ERC-20 format), Bittrex, Bitrue, Hotbit, and Bitpanda.

“Getting listed on Huobi is another big step for DeFiChain. We are happy that more and more big exchanges list DFI. Due to the variety of real world assets available on DeFiChain, more and more top tier exchanges are looking forward to listing DFI. With every additional listing it becomes easier for the masses to enter the world of native decentralized finance on DeFiChain,” said Benjamin Rauch, Marketing Director at DeFiChain Accelerator.

Founded in 2013, Huobi is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The listing on Huobi will improve the accessibility of DFI among the global cryptocurrency user base. Huobi enables users to buy, sell, stake, and borrow a broad array of cryptocurrencies, providing an encompassing ecosystem for experienced crypto traders and investors.

Huobi was recently granted provisional approval by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to offer virtual asset exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.

The DFI token opens up the world to the DeFiChain ecosystem. It is at the core of all activities on the DeFiChain blockchain including:

  • Providing liquidity in multiple pools
  • Staking for blockchain consensus and security
  • As collateral to mint or borrow stock tokens and the dUSD stablecoin
  • As a reward token. All DEX rewards are paid out in DFI
  • Governance token of DeFiChain 

DeFiChain is a fully decentralized blockchain with on-chain governance. Since its mainnet launch in May 2020, the project has seen an enthusiastic involvement from the community in almost all aspects of the blockchain, from nodes, masternodes, projects, tools, governance, economic ideas, to code governance. Its codebase has been developed in an open source manner, and widely peer-reviewed and discussed by many.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain created as a hard fork of the Bitcoin network to enable advanced DeFi applications. It is dedicated to enabling fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. DeFiChain offers liquidity mining, staking, decentralized assets, and decentralized loans. The DeFiChain Foundation’s mission is to bring DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | GitHub

Contacts
Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
chainwire

chainwire

