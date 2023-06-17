DBA Crypto Struggles to Launch as Fundraising Falls Short

TL;DR Breakdown

DBA Crypto, a highly anticipated cryptocurrency fund launch of 2022, is still facing challenges in getting off the ground, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and insider sources. The investment startup, which targeted raising a minimum of $500 million from external investors, had planned to launch in late 2022 or early 2023. However, three key members of the team have since left the company to pursue other crypto ventures.

DBA Slashes Fundraising Target to $150 Million

Sources familiar with the matter previously revealed that the firm had engaged in advanced discussions with potential anchor investors, including established crypto investment managers. Unfortunately, those plans did not materialize as expected. The New York-based startup had to significantly reduce its fundraising target from $500 million to $150 million, according to SEC filings. The funds are now divided between an onshore and an offshore version of their flagship DBA Crypto Fund 1.

DBA is reported to be led by Michael Jordan, formerly the co-head of investments at Galay Digital, and Jon Charbonneau, an alum of Delphi Digital and Deutsche Bank. Both individuals hold the title of managing member based on the filings. Initially, DBA intended to pursue a joint investment approach involving digital asset venture plays and liquid strategies, including derivatives.

At the time, DBA had onboarded Josh Lim, who left his role as Genesis’ head of derivatives to join the team, along with Roshun Patel, who also worked for Genesis. The quant Shane Barratt had also signed up as a partner. However, Lim has since moved on to another crypto operation, and Barratt now works as an algorithmic trader for Tower Research Capital.

Patel, on the other hand, became a partner at Hack VC in February, according to his LinkedIn profile. When contacted, Patel declined to comment, and Lim and Barratt did not respond to requests for comments. Current DBA executives also did not provide any comment despite multiple requests. Sources with knowledge of the situation were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive business matters.

DBA faced a significant obstacle in raising capital when digital asset markets collapsed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Like many other high-profile investment initiatives, DBA found it challenging to secure the projected and expected amount of capital. The overall difficulty in raising funds has affected numerous funds in the space, as operating under $100 million does not cover costs for a hedge fund.

According to sources, DBA’s partners parted ways with the firm partly due to a strategic pivot. The new approach prioritizes crypto-native venture-style investing, focusing on traditional equity plays and protocol stakes. DBA clarified on its updated website that it is not a crypto index fund and outlined its mission to identify fundamental growth, invest in category leaders, and manage associated risks while building a concentrated portfolio.

DBA Crypto Remains Determined to Succeed in the Crypto Investment Landscape

DBA’s website also highlights the partners’ commitment to focusing on the 10-15 most compelling opportunities in the crypto space at any given time. They aim to hold a concentrated equity strategy with a handful of carefully selected investments.

Despite the challenges and changes faced by DBA Crypto, the startup remains determined to establish itself in the crypto investment landscape. The team, led by Michael Jordan and Jon Charbonneau, continues to navigate the evolving market conditions to fulfill its mission of identifying and investing in promising crypto ventures while managing associated risks.