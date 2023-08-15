Dasset exchange clients struggle as accounts freeze amid financial distress

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Auckland-based exchange Dasset is mired in financial distress, leaving its clients grappling with frozen accounts and uncertain futures. The Herald reports today that the exchange’s precarious situation has left users with substantial holdings in limbo. The sudden freeze on their accounts has blindsided clients of Dasset as the cryptocurrency exchange prepares for liquidation. According to … Read more

Auckland-based exchange Dasset is mired in financial distress, leaving its clients grappling with frozen accounts and uncertain futures. The Herald reports today that the exchange’s precarious situation has left users with substantial holdings in limbo. The sudden freeze on their accounts has blindsided clients of Dasset as the cryptocurrency exchange prepares for liquidation.

According to the report, users lament losing access to tens of thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency. The situation highlights the vulnerabilities and challenges of unregulated digital assets and the platforms facilitating their trade.

One afflicted client, who had been patient for months, attempted to withdraw $40,000 from their Dasset account but was disappointed. Despite considerable efforts, their funds remained trapped within the exchange’s frozen infrastructure. Another client, even armed with a personal recommendation from CEO Stephen Macaskill, needed help accessing their holdings.

Dasset’s financial troubles stem from losing its primary financial supplier earlier this year. Since then, the exchange has struggled to secure an adequate alternative, hampering its operational capacity. CEO Stephen Macaskill acknowledged these difficulties, revealing that the company had taken the proactive step of voluntarily entering liquidation and engaging a liquidator to navigate the complex process.

However, the expected prompt approval of a liquidator has been conspicuously delayed, leaving clients in a frustrating limbo, unable to retrieve their funds. This delay has further eroded trust and added to the uncertainty surrounding Dasset’s future.

Operational Status and Client Communication

Amidst the financial turmoil, Dasset continues operating its Bitcoin exchange, albeit with a temporary withdrawal suspension. This move has torn some clients between the desire to exit the platform and the inability to do so due to the freeze.

The exchange has faced criticism for its lack of transparency, as it has removed contact information such as email addresses and phone numbers from its online presence. Instead, users are directed toward a submission form for inquiries.

The travails of Dasset reflect an ongoing trend of financial instability within the cryptocurrency exchange sector. Last year, even one of the most notable exchanges, FTX, succumbed to bankruptcy due to alleged mishandling of company funds by its CEO and executives. Dasset, established in 2017 in Auckland, emerged around the same time as industry giant Binance, albeit as a smaller player.

Interestingly, this news surfaces amid recent moves by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to explore the potential of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The bank recently unveiled a strategic partnership with Ripple (XRP), aiming to bolster the capabilities of CBDC and expedite its implementation. This partnership underscores the Reserve Bank’s commitment to innovation in the digital currency space, potentially reshaping the nation’s financial landscape.

As Dasset’s clients confront frozen accounts and prolonged liquidation delays, the incident is a stark reminder of the volatility and risks inherent in cryptocurrencies. The ongoing challenges faced by the exchange also shed light on the broader concerns within the industry, while the Reserve Bank’s collaboration with Ripple hints at a transformative future for digital currencies in New Zealand.