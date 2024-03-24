Cutting-Edge AI Gadget Preorders Set to Ship: What You Need to Know

Tech enthusiasts who preordered the highly anticipated Rabbit R1 AI-powered gadget are in for exciting news. The first batch of these innovative devices is poised to leave the factory on March 31, as announced by Rabbit via Engadget. While eager customers in the US and Canada await their shipments, it’s worth noting that international and US customs processes may slightly delay deliveries. However, recipients can anticipate receiving their Rabbit R1 units approximately three weeks post-shipping, placing the estimated arrival around April 24.

Comprehensive shipping schedule and features overview

The wait is nearly over for those who managed to secure their place among the first 10,000 preorders in the US and Canada. Rabbit’s official announcement outlines a structured shipping plan, with subsequent batches for April, May, and June deliveries. Additionally, customers in the UK and EU can expect shipments to commence by late April.

The Rabbit R1 boasts a myriad of functionalities akin to a smartphone, with the added prowess of an AI assistant handling various tasks traditionally managed by applications. From managing music playlists to facilitating hotel bookings, the Rabbit R1’s intelligent software aims to redefine user interaction with pocket computing devices.

Perplexity AI engine integration elevates user experience

Central to the Rabbit R1’s functionality is integrating the Perplexity AI engine, empowering users to engage with the device through natural language interaction. Like conversing with familiar AI platforms such as ChatGPT or Copilot by Microsoft, users can seamlessly communicate with the Rabbit R1.

Notably, the device’s AI capabilities extend beyond mere command execution, as it can intelligently interface with mobile applications after initial user guidance. This innovative approach to AI integration distinguishes the Rabbit R1 as a groundbreaking addition to the tech landscape.

With the imminent departure of the first batch of Rabbit R1 preorders, excitement permeates the tech community as users eagerly await the arrival of their AI-powered companions. The device’s seamless integration of the Perplexity AI engine promises a user experience with intuitive functionalities spanning various tasks.

As shipments roll out in the coming weeks, early adopters can look forward to exploring the capabilities of the Rabbit R1 and its potential to redefine the paradigm of pocket computing devices. Stay tuned for further updates as the Rabbit R1 makes its mark on the tech world.