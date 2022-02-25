Cryptopolitan is happy to announce that three of Katana Inu’s officials – Marwan Hadad (CEO), Hamza Shamsi (CAO), and Tim Berstien (CTO) – will join the next Web3 Masterminds live session as guest speakers.

Web3 Masterminds is a semiweekly live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Monday, 28th February at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Marwan Hadad, Hamza Shamsi, and Tim Berstien will be speaking with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant, including the Product Manager, Danae Matara, on the Katana Inu project, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About Katana Inu

Katana Inu is a Play2Earn NFT-based gaming platform that aims to integrate the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other blockchain derivatives to stimulate NFT gaming innovations. The platforms feature a native NFT marketplace for buying and selling digital arts and in-game skins directly on its games.

Katana Inu is thus essentially a metaverse platform as well as a high-end blockchain gaming application. It offers unique play-to-earn options alongside an engaging gaming experience. In this way, the project aims to provide value to the world by promoting decentralization and raising awareness of the possibilities of blockchain technology.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.