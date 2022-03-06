Cryptopolitan is glad to announce Hololoot, a blockchain startup aiming to promote the widespread adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, as the guest project for the next Web3 Masterminds.

The session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 9th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

The COO and co-founder of Hololoot Maciek Szafarczyk shall be the guest speaker representing Hololoot. Szafarczyk will be speaking with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant, including the Product Manager, Danae Matara, on the Hololoot project and other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web 3.0, etc.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About Hololoot

Hololoot is developed by AR industry veterans. The project introduces the world’s first AR NFT generator, marketplace, and metaverse designed for widespread adoption. Hololoot offers the technology needed to create beautiful artist-grade AR visualizations from any

compatible 3D mode.

The project aims to bridge the gap between the non-fungible token and AR market. Hololoot provides creators with scalable solutions to enable them to bring their designs into AR, unlocking the full potential of the AR-NFT market. The project is backed by several crypto companies, Enjin, BitBoy Crypto, BCA Investments, and others.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

