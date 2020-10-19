Apple has been keeping on top of developments in the cryptocurrency industry.

Millions of Apple users can access cryptocurrencies through the App store and Apple Pay.

Bitcoin iOS allows transactions using cryptocurrencies.

Last year, Apple indicated that it has been keeping abreast of the developments in the cryptocurrency industry. This led some to wonder whether the technology giant was preparing to initiate its cryptocurrency or blockchain platform.

Although Tim Cook, Apple CEO, denied this idea, Apple has proven to be finding blockchain technologies and runs two primary programmes that have helped millions of people gain access to cryptocurrencies – the Apple App Store and Apple Pay.

Multitudes of Apple users have installed cryptocurrency trading apps on the App Store for commercial exchange platforms. These platforms include Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, and Pro. Apple Pay has similarly authorized people to buy cryptocurrencies using their credit or debit card at endorsed brokers.

Bitcoin iOS wallets are apps that allow various kinds of transactions using the cryptocurrency. Users can buy, store, send, and receive Bitcoins. Bitcoin iOS wallets include Coinomi, Green Wallet, and Edge.

Why are Apple users investing in cryptocurrencies?

Apple products are often used by the wealthy who are happy to pay extra for quality. These users also engage in online trading, mainly cryptocurrency trading, which has become a side gig.

To fulfil the Apple users’ demands, many blockchain and crypto programmes have incorporated Apple Pay as a payment option either for digital assets or to access valuable trading features. iOS supports numerous platforms, which enhances the stability of Apple apps.

Cryptocurrencies have made it possible for the majority to buy into financial markets. Before the digital currencies, investing was only open to certified investors or those experienced with shares, indices, and bonds.

The online currencies offer many advantages, one being that its traders have full control over their savings and can trade without any geographical restrictions.