Crypto travel booking platforms like Travala.com is making the travel experience more convenient with cutting-edge technology and a variety of crypto payment options. Today, it partnered with one of Expedia Group’s brands to provide crypto travel booking services for more than 700,000 hotels.

Travala.com enables crypto travel booking for Expedia’s hotels

According to the blog post on Monday, the Binance-backed digital currency-friendly accommodation booking company has joined forces with Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS). The partnership resulted in the listing of over 700,000 hotels affiliated with the Expedia Group. This was made possible through EPS API dubbed Rapid.

These hotels can now be accessed and booked for their trips right from Travala.com’s platform using a digital currency payment option that supports about 30 different cryptocurrencies. Following the report, the supported digital currencies include Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Litecoin, Ethereum, as well as the company’s native digital currency known as AVA.

The newly listed Expedia hotels add to Travala.com’s already-listed hotels, which can be accessed by travelers through its crypto travel booking service. To be precise, the company already supports crypto payment options for more than 2 million hotels located in about 230 countries.

More adoption for cryptocurrencies

While commenting on the development, Travala.com’s CEO Juan Otero stated:

With cryptocurrency adoption on the rise, we want to ensure our users have payment choice and transparent pricing for every trip booked. EPS Rapid is the best API product in the travel industry, and this partnership unlocks greater accommodation choice and availability for our users, including 4- and 5-star hotels in top destinations.

Crypto travel booking is another service that tends to push for more cryptocurrency adoption. As Travala.com notes, increasing growth over the past, offering digital currency payment options to book for accommodation in several countries creates awareness and could prompt travelers to make use of cryptos.