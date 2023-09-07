Crypto today: All the hot events you missed today

Description It’s undeniable: the crypto sphere is never dull. This week, we’ve seen assets frozen, bail denials, and regulatory battles. Here’s a deep dive into these game-changers in the cryptocurrency realm. The Celsius Saga Takes a New Twist Remember when the name Alex Mashinsky brought about nothing but reverence in the crypto world? Times change. Mashinsky, … Read more

It’s undeniable: the crypto sphere is never dull. This week, we’ve seen assets frozen, bail denials, and regulatory battles. Here’s a deep dive into these game-changers in the cryptocurrency realm.

The Celsius Saga Takes a New Twist

Remember when the name Alex Mashinsky brought about nothing but reverence in the crypto world? Times change. Mashinsky, once the helm-holder of Celsius, has hit rocky waters with the US judicial system. On September 5th, in an unanticipated move, the courts ruled to freeze several bank accounts linked to Mashinsky.

Diving deeper into this, the authorities have also put a hold on his Texan property. It’s a house with a history, having been listed for sale around the same period when Celsius faced financial turmoil, declaring bankruptcy in 2022.

Mashinsky’s downfall began with accusations of duping investors and tricking users. While he stood defiant, claiming his innocence, the court didn’t agree. The bail bond slapped on him was a hefty $40 million. Even with this bail, the former CEO’s financial moves are under scrutiny, and any transaction over $10,000 needs prior court approval.

The Tale of SBF and the Bail

Sam Bankman-Fried, or as the crypto community fondly abbreviates, SBF, has been under the judicial lens too. He’s been battling accusations of trying to sway witnesses, and the prosecutors have labeled his attempts to regain bail as baseless. Here’s where things get sticky.

SBF’s interactions with potential trial witnesses have landed him in hot water not once, but twice. The court views these as strategic moves to tamper or influence witness statements. As a result, his bail, which stood at a staggering $250 million, was revoked.

SBF’s legal team has since tried to counteract this, stating that his actions, particularly comments about Caroline Ellison, were shielded under the First Amendment. They argue that communication, regardless of its intent, is a right. Prosecutors aren’t buying this, reiterating that influencing witnesses is a criminal act, no exceptions. The entire ordeal leaves one wondering: in the high-stakes world of crypto, how far is too far?

Grayscale and the SEC

Shifting from the courtroom drama, let’s talk about Grayscale and their dance with the SEC. Grayscale has had its share of legal tussles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically regarding the conversion of their flagship Bitcoin fund. The asset management giant believes the SEC has no substantial legal ground to keep blocking its Bitcoin fund from evolving into a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In a bold move, Grayscale reached out to the SEC on September 5th, seeking clarity on the future course of action. They’re not mincing words either. According to them, the SEC’s reasons for holding back the GBTC’s conversion have been exhausted. Grayscale asserts that the regulatory body should treat their Bitcoin Trust the same as other Bitcoin futures ETFs. After all, the SEC greenlit those, so why the bias against Grayscale?

They further argue that if there were other underlying reasons for the SEC’s resistance, they would’ve been highlighted by now, especially given the multiple rejections Grayscale has faced. Grayscale’s unwavering stance? They believe their investors deserve a level playing field, and they’re ready to fight for it.

Navigating the crypto waters is no cakewalk, with giants like Celsius, FTX, and Grayscale proving that even they aren’t immune to turbulent waves. As an observer, critic, and participant, all I can say is: brace yourself, crypto aficionados. This journey is rife with unexpected turns. But then again, isn’t that what makes the world of cryptocurrency so exhilarating?

