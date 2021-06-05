TL;DR Breakdown

• The Wyoming senator supports open-source commerce.

• IRS asks to justify transactions over $10,000, which affects crypto privacy.

The 2021 Bitcoin Conference that took place less than a day ago in Miami had many investors, banks and senators watching. At this meeting, senators discussed the blockchain network’s importance and how it works for new technologies. Although there was also talk about the unregulated ecosystem used for illegal activities.

The US Senator from Wyoming, Cynthia Lummis, highlighted they have been very friendly with cryptocurrencies in her state. Lummis hoped that the virtual market will improve its ecosystem along with the banking area.

Warren Davidson, an American congressman, pointed out that people should be educated about cryptocurrencies before trading them. The crypto market has been in business for over ten years, and he believed that was enough time for them to take the market seriously.

Open Source technology is for everyone

A particular point which shocks merchants regarding crypto privacy is that it works with an open-source network. Senator Lummis says this work ecosystem can help improve the financial future.

In reality, there is no crypto privacy so that anyone can do unknown transactions. This transparency makes congress members think that the network should probably change their privacy. In synchrony, the network takes care of several validations to put your transactions in order.

There must be security protocols and some modifications for the blockchain network to function better. It could possibly remove the transparency of crypto movements so unknown people cannot see them.

To have better crypto privacy, validators and investors have also been asked to work with banks. With these rules in place, the decentralized market can work without problems.

Crypto privacy and US regulations

Congress members seeking to change crypto privacy gave the example of the 96 telecommunications law. These laws highlight that telecommunications should have limits and policies.

Senator Lummis planned to guide the staff at the conference on cryptocurrencies. It is imperative. When educated, government members will have a better idea about cryptocurrencies and define them as a “real asset.”

Lummis was stunned when the IRS proposed that investors should justify transactions that exceed $10,000. These regulations would affect crypto privacy, so merchants might not receive it wholeheartedly.

Warren touched on the issue of limiting limits, claiming it is necessary for the crypto consumer to feel safe. But maintaining a code of conduct as proposed by the IRS sounded far-fetched from his point of view.

Crypto privacy was the most important point in the Bitcoin Congress held this New Year. Although a unanimous decision was not reached, it is looking likely that cryptocurrencies could be well and truly regulated at some point.