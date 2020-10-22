Crypto investors are holding more percentage of Bitcoin in their portfolio.

About 35 percent of the investors indicated having less than 10 percent in Bitcoin.

The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been gaining price points a few days into the month of October. Despite the price declines in the past month and beyond, most crypto investors remained strong hands. A recent survey showed that the crypto portfolio of most investors is occupied by the king cryptocurrency, not alternative coins or altcoins.

Majority of crypto investors are HODL Bitcoin

The survey was conducted by Josh Rager, a crypto analyst, and over 5,000 crypto investors participated in the poll. The investors were asked to choose the best option that suits their cryptocurrency holdings. From the recently concluded survey, a significant percentage of the participants admitted to holding more than 50 percent of their crypto investment in Bitcoin.

About 23.2 percent of the participants indicated more confidence in the largest cryptocurrency. They voted that more than 50 percent to 89 percent of their cryptocurrency holdings are dominated in Bitcoin. Another group of the crypto investors claimed to be big-time bullish on the cryptocurrency.

35% have below 10% in BTC

This set of people indicated that 90 to 100 percent of their cryptocurrency investments are allocated in Bitcoin. Interestingly, these crypto investors accounted for about 22.9 percent of the total participants in the survey. Overall, more than 46 percent of the investors have over 50 percent of their entire cryptocurrency investment portfolio allocated to Bitcoin.

The least number of the investors (about 18.8 percent) voted that 11 to 50 percent of their investment is held in Bitcoin. However, the highest percentage of the participants maintained that they have a lower amount of Bitcoin in their portfolio. About 31.5 percent indicated the number of Bitcoin in their portfolio constitutes less than 10 percent of the entire Investments in their crypto portfolio.