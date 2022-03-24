Cryptopolitan is happy to announce that the Co-founder of Coreto, Vlad Faraon, and Head of Development, Andrei Balaianu, will join in the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session as guest speakers.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Friday, 25th March UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Vlad Faraon and Andrei Balaianu will be speaking with Forward Protocol Co-founder Mitch Rankin about Coreto and other mind-blowing topics on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About Coreto

Coreto is on a mission to unite blockchain communities – investors, influencers, and blockchain projects – in order to spread awareness of the transformative power of blockchain. By harnessing the cumulative opinion of experienced influencers, people will have a better understanding of how and what blockchain projects are aiming to achieve, helping them make better-informed investment decisions.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

