  2 mins read

CONNECTED AFRICA 2022 to lay down the foundation for Connectivity in the Digital Era

Connected Africa creatives A4

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA), organizers of the Connected Africa 2022- Africa’s Leading Telecom and Digitization Summit. is all set to go live with the 2nd Edition of the Summit, which is themed around Championing Connectivity in the digital Era.

The One-day Summit will witness inputs by leaders and experts from the Telecom Industry. The Summit goes live, on the 29th of September 2022 in Cape Town, with a concurrent virtual stream with almost 450+ delegates in attendance.

 “Effective management of spectrum is key to maximize the opportunities that mobile connectivity brings forth. Ensuring that required spectrum resources is available, under conducive conditions, will lower broadband costs, increase coverage and boost connectivity” said Mr. Mohammed Thoufiq, Director – Partnerships at ICSA

“The 2020s will witness a strong growth in the number of Africans connected to mobile networks. As 4G and 5G grow together, through the decade to come, spectrum preparation can enable cost efficiency and promote growth.” he added

This year’s Summit will deliberate on, and focus on developing solutions to, critical ICT issues. The Summit is a not to be missed opportunity for experts, business people, and practitioners to discuss practical and cost-effective solutions to developing the ICT business. Connected Africa is an ideal platform for networking with industry players; senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners operating in the industries and making the most of banking technologies.

The Summit will witness insights and inputs from leaders like Patricia Obo-Nai Vodafone Ghana; Shoyinka Shodunke MTN Nigeria; Ayham Moussa MTN Congo; George Njuguna, Safaricom, Kenya; and many more who will touch upon key areas like Energizing the Data Economy, Collaborating at the EDGE – Enhancing Data Throughput, : Connectivity to the Metaverse and Beyond, The New Hubs of International Connectivity, Cyber Resilience, EDGE and Data Cloud, Transitioning from 4G to 5G – Enabling Digital Transformation, ICT Infrastructure Providers Supporting IoT Deployments, Connectivity to Power the Future of Work. 

The Connected Africa 2022 will bring together the best minds from leading institutions to engage in an open, constructive dialogue with peers, industry subject matter experts and policy czars. It will offer latest and actionable insights, networking opportunities, a chance to learn from the best in the business, and get ahead of the competition.

About ICSA

International Centre for Strategic Alliances is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise of innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

