TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin has attracted a lot of attention in Columbia to an extent where the Columbian President’s Advisor has openly supported it.

Jehudi Castro Sierra, Columbian President’s Advisor and a supporter of Bitcoin, called crypto a ‘brilliant technology.’

According to the Advisor, he doesn’t approach Bitcoin as a politician but as a geek who appreciates great tech.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gradually spreading across the entire world like wildfire, and there is nothing that can stop this humongous growth. The adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology by nations has become inevitable, owing to the huge surge in demand.

In the recent interview of Columbian President’s Advisor, Jehudi Castro Sierra, a strong supporter of Bitcoin, showed his interest in the adoption of Bitcoin, acknowledging the greatness of the technology behind it. The Advisor rose to fame after his statement against the major crypto hater, Peter Schiff.

Columbian President’s Advisor considers Bitcoin as a Brilliant tech.

The Columbian President’s Advisor claims that he has always viewed Bitcoin as a brilliant software that has the capability to change the entire monetary system. He further added that he doesn’t view Bitcoin from the perspective of a politician or an authoritative person.

Sierra was first introduced to Bitcoin years ago and was immediately attracted to the technology behind it. He claims that there is always something new that amazes him about the king of cryptocurrency, citing the recent crackdown of China, wherein the hashrate dropped by almost 50 percent.

Despite the drop, the miners kept on accumulating Bitcoin and verifying transactions as eventually, the hashrate recovered. The Columbian President’s Advisor revealed his involvement with the political scene in Columbia. Currently, apart from being the Advisor, he is also the CTO of the presidential campaign and the Deputy Minister.

Sierra also praised El Salvador’s adoption of BTC, considering it a ‘bold move’ as he considers that the new decision will bring new investment opportunities to the state.