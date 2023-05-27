China, Russia, and Brazil discuss BRICS cooperation

TL;DR Breakdown

In a series of high-level phone conversations, China’s President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have commenced discussions about their collaborative work within the BRICS bloc.

BRICS – comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – stands as a testament to the economic prowess of emerging markets. The conversations anticipate the forthcoming leaders’ summit, with significant discourse centering on the possibility of a common BRICS currency.

Strengthening strategic partnerships

President Lula, an advocate for a transition away from the U.S. dollar to national currencies and a prospective shared BRICS currency, first spoke with President Putin, following an earlier discussion with President Xi.

These engagements underline the potential of the BRICS economic bloc to shape the global economic landscape and the growing influence of the participating nations.

After the conversation, President Lula took to Twitter stating, “I just spoke by phone with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. I thanked him for an invitation to attend the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg…”

He also highlighted Brazil’s readiness, along with India, Indonesia, and China, to contribute to conflict resolution efforts in Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s announcement further elaborated on the discussion, revealing that the two leaders shared their evaluations of the situation in Ukraine, as well as impressions from the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Putin and Lula also conversed on the topic of the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership, expressing mutual interest in fostering collaboration in diverse sectors.

Towards a common BRICS currency and beyond

President Lula also communicated with President Xi, with a focus on the global situation, the quest for peace in Ukraine, their nations’ strategic partnership, and the upcoming BRICS summit.

The group’s push for ‘de-dollarization’, a shift away from the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency, is a matter that is expected to be deliberated upon at the leaders’ summit in August.

Affirming his support for the concept of a BRICS currency, Lula stated in April, “I am in favor of creating, within the BRICS, a trading currency between our countries, just like the Europeans created the euro.”

This shared currency, he proposes, could help developing nations gain financial independence and stability.

Meanwhile, President Putin highlighted Russia’s active engagement with major international associations such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and organizations across Latin America and Africa.

This intense engagement of BRICS countries led by China, Russia, and Brazil paints a picture of an evolving global financial landscape, with these nations actively working towards a future that sees less dependency on traditional financial structures, and more on mutual cooperation and shared currencies.

As these dialogues continue, the world watches with anticipation towards the forthcoming BRICS summit in August.

