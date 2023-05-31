China’s global EV influence showcased during Elon Musk’s visit

TL;DR Breakdown

As the sun set over Beijing, the corridors of power hummed with anticipation. Elon Musk, the audacious CEO of Tesla, was in town. His mission was to reinforce his commitment to the world’s most populous nation and its burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market.

Musk’s visit was more than just a series of high-profile meetings; it highlighted China’s central role in the global EV landscape.

China – A key player in Tesla’s global aspirations

China is not just another tick on Tesla’s global expansion checklist. It’s the hub of Tesla’s ambitions.

Musk’s foray into the Chinese market underscores the significance of this Asian giant in the EV industry. China contributes to half of Tesla’s total vehicle sales and one-fifth of its production capabilities, according to Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at Kraneshares.

This visit was a calculated move to ensure Musk and the Chinese Communist Party shared the same vision for the future of EVs.

“Musk’s trip to China is a significant one,” Sassine explained. “The intention here is to set the narrative right, aligning with the local authorities, thereby ensuring a smooth sail for Tesla.”

In an era of escalating U.S-China tensions, Musk’s visit was also a powerful signal to the political entities on either side of the Pacific. High-profile business figures like Musk and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, are urging politicians to maintain political stability, crucial for their business operations.

Navigating the challenging terrain of the Chinese EV market

China’s EV market isn’t just about vast sales volumes and untapped potential. It’s a market riddled with challenges and stiff competition. The Chinese government recently ended subsidies on new EV purchases, coupled with increasing interest rates in the U.S., painting a grim picture for EV manufacturers.

To stimulate sales in such an environment, Tesla was forced to cut prices, a move that would inevitably hit their bottom line. Despite subsequent price hikes, the cost of Tesla’s cars in China is still lower than it was at the start of the year, a testament to the market’s significance.

Bill Russo, the founder and CEO of Automobility, further underscored the importance of China for Tesla. “Tesla’s strategic pricing maneuvers in China highlight the country’s pivotal role in Tesla’s global operations. They need the sheer scale of China to maintain their global cost advantage,” Russo said.

However, capturing the Chinese market is no cakewalk. With several local competitors, China’s EV market is cut-throat. “Unlike other global markets, Tesla isn’t the undisputed leader in China,” Russo added.

Tesla’s strategy of slashing prices to stay competitive raises questions about its sustainability. The company has been battling with an aging portfolio, compelling them to resort to price wars.

“The Chinese EV giant, BYD, is a formidable adversary, outselling Tesla two to one in the pure battery electric business. This competition forces Tesla to rely heavily on pricing to maintain its competitive edge,” Russo observed.

While China is a market of enormous potential for Tesla, it is also a battleground of fierce competition and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Elon Musk’s footsteps in Beijing symbolize more than a CEO’s visit; they represent the evolving saga of the global EV market, with China at its epicenter.

