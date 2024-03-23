Capcom Faces Criticism Over Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release

In the wake of its highly anticipated release, Capcom’s latest offering, Dragon’s Dogma 2, has faced criticism from players, tarnishing the company’s otherwise stellar reputation. While pre-release reviews painted a rosy picture, the game’s launch has been marred by mixed reactions, particularly on the Steam platform.

Mixed reception on steam

Dragon’s Dogma 2, the sequel to the beloved action RPG, has failed to meet the expectations of a significant portion of its player base. Despite garnering praise in early reviews, the game’s launch on Steam has been met with a tepid response, with only 40% of over 9,300 user reviews registering as positive. This stark contrast between pre-release hype and post-launch disappointment has caught the attention of gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

One of the primary sources of discontent among players stems from the revelation of 21 separate downloadable content (DLC) purchases available on the game’s release day. Players have expressed frustration over including DLCs for items and features they believe should be readily accessible within the base game. This perceived cash-grab tactic has fueled a further backlash against Capcom as consumers voice their discontent with its monetization strategy.

Capcom’s reputation as a top-tier game developer and publisher has taken a hit following the lackluster reception of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Despite being hailed as Metacritic’s highest-rated publisher in 2023, the company’s recent missteps have underscored the volatility of the gaming industry and the importance of meeting player expectations.

Capcom’s response and future outlook

In response to the backlash, Capcom has yet to issue an official statement addressing the concerns raised by players. However, the company’s handling of the situation will likely be closely scrutinized as it navigates the fallout from Dragon’s Dogma 2’s troubled launch. With its reputation on the line, Capcom faces the daunting task of regaining the trust and confidence of its fanbase.

Capcom’s upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Resident Evil 9, are under increased scrutiny in light of recent developments. Speculation surrounding Resident Evil 9 being developed as an open-world game adds a layer of intrigue to the company’s future endeavors. As fans eagerly await official announcements regarding the next mainline entry in the Resident Evil series, Capcom must tread carefully to avoid further controversy and maintain its standing within the gaming community.

Capcom finds itself at a crossroads following the tumultuous launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The mixed reception and backlash surrounding the game are a stark reminder of the challenges inherent in game development and release. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, Capcom must adapt and respond effectively to the shifting expectations of its audience to remain a dominant force in the industry.