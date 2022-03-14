TL;DR Breakdown

• Head of financial products at Bybit flattered by such a recognition.

• The crypto platform promises the lowest interest rates on crypto transactions till date.

Recently Bybit Exchange was honored by the Cryptocurrency World Expo 2022. The crypto platform founded in 2018 has been recognized as one of the best exchanges in the crypto world. It is also one of the leading promoters of the Blockchain network. On March 9, a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts met in Poland to celebrate the event.

Bybit has become one of the most helpful crypto exchanges, remaining competitive alongside competitors such as Binance and Coinbase. The decentralized trading platform has over two million registered people, likely to rise in 2022.

Bybit efforts in the global crypto market

Since the first cryptocurrency appeared in 2009, small and medium-sized companies have created their crypto wallets for enthusiasts. Bybit was recognized as the best exchange for crypto trading, competing with other crypto platforms like Binance, BitPanda, Coinbase, Kraken, and Robinhood.

However, Bybit has stood out as an easy-to-use exchange that offers various tools such as DeFi operations that opened in 2020 and Bybitearn to trade the most volatile tokens in value. The exchange also has dealt with interest rates among cryptos and, more so with Ethereum, which would be the token with the highest transaction fees.

Exchange executive discusses platform innovations

Recently, Xing Bill, the head of financial products at Bybit, talked about the decentralized trading platform’s innovations. Xing said that decentralized finance operations are streamlined for any person with the exchange. It is a self-managed system by experts who promise to give you the best results.

But Xing clarifies that the exchange will interest crypto fans information. The crypto platform divides its users into levels or stages to use the right tools.

Until now, Xing feels that the exchange has met the objectives it sets for itself, such as achieving a link with fiat-crypto transactions. However, the head of financial products indirectly recognizes that the exchange needs to renew itself.

The crypto platform won the award with thousands of people in attendance. Under this recognition, the exchange could gain more followers, boosting its purchasing value.