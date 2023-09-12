BRICS’ India makes strong moves to ditch dollar

TL;DR Breakdown

When it comes to international economic power plays, one can never underestimate the steps nations take to maintain their sovereignty and growth. The BRICS nations, an alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have long been viewed as an economic counterweight to the West’s dominance. But in recent times, it’s India’s brazen stance against the omnipotent U.S. dollar that’s caught global attention.

The Rapid Rupee Rise and RBI’s Rumored Role

On September 8, financial markets watched in sheer disbelief as India’s Rupee, within a mere sixty seconds, surged from 83.12 to 83.00 against the U.S. dollar. Such rapid shifts are rare occurrences. Understandably, it fueled speculations that India might have a plan in place to curtail the dollar’s influence.

It wasn’t just market watchers and casual observers who raised eyebrows at this anomaly. Reliable sources in the trading community hinted at a strategic move. An anonymous trader revealed to Reuters that an aggressive sale of U.S. dollars in international markets was orchestrated by a large Indian state-run bank, presumably under the guidance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India’s apparent determination was clear: avoid letting the dollar close at an unprecedented high against the Rupee. While India’s central bank stays mum on this matter, there’s no denying that they’re up against powerful global forces. The future will tell whether their strategy will hold water or will be overwhelmed by the tidal wave of international financial currents.

BRICS: A Unified Front against Dollar Dominance?

It’s not just India taking a bullish stance against the greenback. Their BRICS ally, China, has its eyes set on a similar goal, albeit with a different strategy. China, in its bid to minimize the dollar’s clout against its currency, the Yuan, introduced a regulation.

This mandates that financial institutions in China should keep only one-third of their foreign currency deposits. A move clearly designed to curtail the U.S. dollar’s omnipresence.

Furthermore, Japan, though not a BRICS member, also joins the chorus in expressing its concerns about the burgeoning strength of the U.S. dollar. Japan, too, is on the lookout for strategies to check the dollar’s growth vis-a-vis the Yen.

Navigating Uncharted Waters

India’s approach to undermining the dollar’s strength, if confirmed, is both audacious and risky. The dollar’s global influence isn’t merely a product of financial trends but a culmination of decades of political and economic maneuvering. To challenge such an entity requires nerve, strategy, and a hint of defiance.

In these times of volatile economies and geopolitical tensions, the BRICS alliance’s ambitions go beyond mere financial gains. Promoting local currencies over the dollar signifies a deeper desire: to shift the power dynamics and shape a new financial order that’s independent of Western hegemony.

The question remains: How will the U.S. respond to these maneuvers? Only time will tell, but for now, India, along with its BRICS partners, is sending a clear message. They’re willing to play the long game, ushering a new era where the U.S. dollar might not be the unrivaled monarch of the monetary world.

