BNB price surges 62% in 30 days: Can the rally be sustained?

Binance Coin (BNB) has experienced a significant surge in price, climbing by 62% over the past 30 days. After reaching its highest level in two years on March 8, hitting $489.50, BNB’s price now stands at $485. This surge solidifies BNB’s position as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins.

Market dynamics and BNB’s position

The recent surge in BNB’s price can be attributed to gains in the broader cryptocurrency market. Despite doubts from investors regarding BNB’s ability to reclaim such levels, its position has strengthened notably. This surge indicates growing confidence in BNB’s potential despite the uncertainties surrounding the Binance ecosystem.

Binance, the exchange platform associated with BNB, faced regulatory challenges when its founder and former CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, entered a plea deal with the United States federal court in November 2023. The deal was related to allegations of allowing illicit activities on the exchange. CZ agreed to step down as CEO, raising concerns about the future of BNB.

Despite these challenges, Binance settled with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in December 2023. This settlement mandated the implementation of a formalized corporate governance structure, which included compliance and audit committees. CZ’s trial is pending sentencing, and he is ordered to remain in the U.S. until then. These developments have helped alleviate some uncertainties surrounding BNB’s future.

Exchanges’ performance amidst market surges

During the recent surge in cryptocurrency volumes, major exchanges experienced varying degrees of performance. Coinbase faced criticism due to frequent outages, hindering its ability to provide liquidity during market rallies. In contrast, Binance trading reportedly remained unaffected, showcasing its robust infrastructure.

BNB’s success is partially attributed to Binance’s robust trading engine and servers, which outperform some competitors like Coinbase. This advantage incentivizes users to engage with Binance, contributing to BNB’s value and market performance.

BNB chain’s activity and potential impact

Much of BNB’s utility stems from the BNB Chain, emphasizing the importance of analyzing network activity. Despite a decrease in smart contract deposits over the past 30 days, BNB Chain’s DApp volume has surged by 41%, securing its third-place ranking overall. The number of active addresses engaging with BNB Chain’s DApps has also reached a remarkable 5.6 million.

While the recent rally in BNB’s price appears justified by BNB Chain’s activity, further analysis of the network’s quality and potential impact post-CZ’s trial is necessary. However, initial data suggests a bullish outlook for BNB, with the potential to reclaim the $500 level.