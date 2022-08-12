Blockchain Life, Dubai, November 28-29

The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, digital assets and mining Blockchain Life 2022 takes place on November 28-29 in Dubai.

Having started its history in 2017, the forum quickly entered the TOP-3 world events in the industry of digital assets.

The forum is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies, funds, investors, promising startups teams, and beginners.

What to expect?

– networking with 3500 attendees from all around the world and personal acquaintances with the first persons and companies of the industry

– exhibition area with 100 booths of digital companies

– world experts’ speeches in the conference hall

– the greatest AfterParty on the luxury yacht “LOTUS”



Participants will find the promising startups to invest, meet new business partners and

learn about all the relevant ways to make money on digital assets from the tops of the industry. The program of the event also includes a discussion of earning on the latest trends: metaverses, NFT, DeFi, P2P trading, digital assets arbitrage and more.

Attendees

Beginners in digital assets will be able to take their first step in the industry, while professionals will expand significantly their network of business contacts and find new business partners. Blockchain Life is a universal platform for development in the industry of digital assets.

Where and when?

November 28-29, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.

Buy a ticket now: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row