MAHE, Seychelles, 1st February, 2022, Chainwire

Crypto-products trading platform BitMEX today airdropped over 1.5 million of its BMEX Tokens to thousands of new and existing users. The airdrop comes a day after BitMEX unveiled the BMEX Token Litepaper , which outlines the ambitious vision, utility, and roadmap for the token.

BMEX is an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 450 million – many of which will be used to reward new and existing BitMEX users. The tokens are locked in a 5-year vesting contract. Further details on the token vesting schedule and allocation can be found here .

BMEX holders can stake BMEX from 1 February at 10:00 UTC onwards and start enjoying benefits. Trading of BMEX will commence in early Q2 upon the launch of the BitMEX spot exchange.

By holding and staking BMEX, users can receive:

Trading fee discounts of up to 15%

Exclusive privileges and experiences, such as early product access, BitMEX swag, and VIP tickets to sports events

VIP services for users who hold 500,000+ BMEX

In the coming weeks and months, BMEX holders can expect:

Exclusive product access and preferential terms for upcoming services

An increased rate of return on BitMEX EARN deposits

deposits Free access to BitMEX Academy courses and private community channels

courses and private community channels Fee discounts on BitMEX Spot (launching in Q2)

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, said: “Although this is a huge milestone for BitMEX users, it’s important to consider that we’re just at the beginning of our journey. Crypto is at the core of a massive shift from analogue to digital, and we’re positioning BitMEX to be a cornerstone of this new paradigm. BMEX is the token for true believers in this new era and will be the fuel we use to expand the BitMEX ecosystem.”

For detailed information on the benefits of holding BMEX, please visit the Token microsite . To register for BitMEX today, click here .

