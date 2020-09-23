Renowned crypto exchange firm, BitMart Exchange, has recently revealed its intentions to enter into a partnership with a cybersecurity firm, Hacken, to make crypto trading safer.

In the tweet that was released, BitMart Exchange lamented the number of losses that clients have had to endure while saying this new development will be a groundbreaking innovation.

To make the platform hack-proof, BttMart will deploy an anti-fraud technology which was developed and produced by Hacken. This new technology will oversee the security on the platform while making sure that the site is resistant against hack attempts in the future.

BitMart Exchange plans to be the most hack-proof platform in the world

In the official announcement, ButMart said:

Our goal to become one of the safest trading platforms has never wavered and we have yet again deployed a new technology to help us achieve that aim.

With the technology deployed, hackers would not be able to mirror clients transaction details to access their accounts on the platform. Notably, BitMart Exchange needed the new security assurance to help its over two million clients all across the globe. The firm is one of the top ten digital assets exchange firms around the world due to the large pair of market varieties that it offers.

Hacken acts as a stumbling block between exchanges and hackers

Giving his review on the developments, CEO of BitMart Exchange, Sheldon Xia, said that this new security measure means that their customers have nothing to worry about when it comes to transactions carried out on the platform.

He also noted that their work with Hacken further pushes them close to their goal of owning one of the most sophisticated security in the globe. Hacken is not a small fish when it comes to cybersecurity as the firm boasts of a wide range of experience accrued over the years. Hacken has said it is the major stumbling block between crypto exchange platforms and hackers across the globe.