logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Revealed: Bitcoin whitepaper hidden on every Apple MacBook with recent version of MacOS

Revealed: Bitcoin whitepaper hidden on EVERY Apple MacBook with recent version of MacOS

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Bitcoin whitepaper is hidden on every Apple MacBook computer running recent versions of the macOS software.
  • The file can be found in any version from Mojave (10.14.0) up to the current Ventura (13.3), though not in High Sierra (10.13) or earlier.

Independent Blogger Andy Baio recently revealed in a blog post that the Bitcoin whitepaper is hidden on every Apple MacBook computer running recent versions of the macOS software. According to Baio, the file can be found in any version from Mojave (10.14.0) up to the current Ventura (13.3), though not in High Sierra (10.13) or earlier.

How Macbook users can check the Bitcoin whitepaper

Macbook users can check the Bitcoin whitepaper on their laptops by opening a ‘Terminal’ and typing the command below:

image 102

If you are using macOS 10.14 or later, the Bitcoin PDF will open in ‘Preview.’

According to Andy Baio, blogger, and cryptocurrency enthusiast, the Bitcoin whitepaper can be found hidden in Apple’s ‘Image Capture’ utility. He noted that this might not be installed for all users by default and it is unclear why some users do not have access to it. To access the document, select ‘Virtual Scanner II’ from the ‘Image Capture’ utility, set the Media to ‘Document’ and the Media DPI to ’72 DPI’. This will display a preview of the first page of the Bitcoin whitepaper. The purpose of this concealed document remains unknown.

Questions are being raised about why the Bitcoin whitepaper is hidden on Apple devices. Speculation abounds that a secret Bitcoin maxi may be working at Apple, though this remains unconfirmed. Additionally, some have suggested that the whitepaper may just have been for testing purposes and was not intended to be seen by users. No definitive answer is currently available.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Related News

Hot Stories

Int'l securities body IOSCO announces plans for crypto asset regulation report for 2023
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Cardano (ADA) & Polygon (MATIC) investors rushing towards Digitoads for 10x growth as their investments stall
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
BendDAO Empowers NFT Investors with Web3 Financial Reporting
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Following a downward spiral, the DOT price declines to the $6.19 mark
07 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
EigenLayer Protocol Allows Restaking of Ethereum Assets on Emerging Networks
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
US Treasury’s report point to illegal DeFi use by Criminals and North Korea
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here