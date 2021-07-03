TL;DR Breakdown

A developer whose identity is unknown has blocked access to the Core software.

The Bitcoin developer, also known by the name of Cøbra, has blocked access for people in the UK.

Owing to copyright issues, people in the UK can’t download the Bitcoin whitepaper and the Core software from Bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin.org is a well-known website that has been around since 2008 and is one of the most informative websites on Bitcoin. The website holds content to educate common people about blockchain technology and Bitcoin’s Store of Value concepts. The website has been a major source of information on cryptocurrency since beginning.

It was noticed by the people in the UK accessing the site that the anonymous developer of the website called Cøbra has shut down the access to the Bitcoin whitepaper and the Core software for people and developers in the United Kingdom, and there is a reason behind this action. This all started when Craig Wright stated that he is indeed Satoshi Nakamoto and the man behind Bitcoin.

A copyright infringement case was filed by Wright in the London High Court. According to Craig, Bitcoin.org has no right to host the Bitcoin whitepaper and the Core software because it was his property. The court had no choice but to rule the decision in favor of Wright as Cøbra decided to remain anonymous and did not defend himself.

All your fiat based assets are ultimately secured by the same legal system that today made it illegal for me to host the Bitcoin whitepaper because a notorious liar swore before a judge that he's Satoshi. A system where 'justice' depends on who's got the bigger wallet. — Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) June 28, 2021 Cøbra announced on Twitter that Bitcoin.org won’t be hosting the Whitepaper for the UK

The suspension of access to Bitcoin whitepaper and the Core software

The London High Court’s decision rested with Craig Wright. As a result, it was announced that Bitcoin.org would have to make the court order public by posting it on the website and pay for Craig Wright’s damages due to this infringement by the anonymous developer, Cøbra. Therefore, Bitcoin.org will be liable to pay £35,000 for showcasing the Bitcoin whitepaper and the Core software.

Cøbra announced that it is for such false cases that Bitcoin is an absolute necessity. He further revealed that if someone is residing in the UK, they won’t be able to download the Bitcoin whitepaper and the Core software. This was a sacrifice necessary to avoid the blockage of the website in the country.