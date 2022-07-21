logo
Ethereum
$ 1,510.23 5.34%
Solana
$ 41.87 7.98%
Dogecoin
$ 0.068370 7.54%
ApeCoin
$ 5.72 9.93%
Bitcoin
$ 22,612.06 6.43%
BNB
$ 258.54 4.54%
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Bitcoin technical indicators as of 21 July 2022

Bitcoin technical indicators as on 21 July 2022 1
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Bitcoin is down 6.4% in the last 24 hours with a trading volume of $42,085,900,711.
  • The 14-day RSI is neutral which means there is no possibility of a price reversal.
  • The market sentiment is negative with increasing buying pressure on exchanges.

Here are the Bitcoin technical indicators that suggest its probable next price action. Bitcoin is trading today at $22,595.52, down 6.4%in the last 24 hours. It has a market capitalization of $431,908,748,229 with a trading volume of $42,085,900,711.

Contents hide
1 Relative Strength Index (RSI)
2 Exchange Netflow, inflow, and outflow
3 Simple Moving Average (SMA)
4 Open Interest (OI)
5 Longs Vs. Shorts

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The relative Strength Index is a momentum indicator that shows whether a coin is trading in an oversold or overbought territory using the 14-day moving average. Oversold and overbought territories signal an imminent price reversal/correction.

The Bitcoin Relative Strength Index stands at 56, showing it’s neither trading at oversold nor overbought territory.

Bitcoin technical indicators as of 21 July 2022 1

Chary source.

Exchange Netflow, inflow, and outflow 

Inflow is the number of coins entering an exchange, while outflow is the number of coins leaving an exchange. Netflow is the difference between inflow and outflow. 

Netflow= Inflow – Outflow

The 1 day Bitcoin Netflow on exchanges stands at -2,599.231 with an inflow of 26,599.831 and outflow of 29,199.062. The Netflow suggests increasing pressure on spot exchanges and low volatility on derivatives exchanges.

Bitcoin technical indicators as of 21 July 2022 2

Chart source.

Simple Moving Average (SMA)

A simple Moving Average is the average closing price of an asset over a given period. 

Bitcoin is trading at $22,595.52, below the 200-day simple moving average, signaling a bullish price movement.

Bitcoin technical indicators as of 21 July 2022 3

Chart source.

Open Interest (OI)

Open Interest is the number of open positions (long and short) currently on an exchange’s trading pairs.

The Bitcoin open interest is increasing, meaning traders are opening trading positions. The move provides liquidity, volatility, and attention, supporting the current price trend.

Bitcoin technical indicators as of 21 July 2022 4

Chart Source

Longs Vs. Shorts

The longs/shorts ratio compares the exchange’s active buying and selling volumes, reflecting the Bitcoin market sentiment.

The Bitcoin long/short ratio is 0.9 indicating a negative market sentiment.

Bitcoin technical indicators as of 21 July 2022 5

Chart Source

Brian Koome

Brian Koome

Brian is a cryptocurrency enthusiast who has been involved with blockchain projects since 2017. He enjoys discussions that revolve around innovative technologies and their implications for the future of humanity.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin technical indicators as of 21 July 2022
21 July, 2022
2 mins read
Playing A Hand At Poker
21 July, 2022
2 mins read
CoinAgenda Announces First Round of Speakers for Ninth Annual Las Vegas and Sixth Annual Puerto Rico Web3, Blockchain and Crypto Conferences
21 July, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin cash price analysis: Bears debase coin value as BCH struggles at $121
21 July, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum technical indicators as of 21 July 2022
21 July, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Cryptocurrency lender Vauld applies for protection against creditors
21 July, 2022
2 mins read
Skybridge Capital halts crypto fund withdrawals
20 July, 2022
2 mins read
Yuga Labs wary of targeted hacks
19 July, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius legal team throws investors under the bus
19 July, 2022
2 mins read
South Korean Regulators on the hunt for determined Kimchi Premium Traders
19 July, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us