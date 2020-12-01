TL:DR Breakdown

Bearish Bitcoin price prediction unfolds as BTC sees dip to lows of $18,000

Volatile fluctuations seen as bullish trend reaches for $20,000

Support level found at $18,000

Approximate four percent fluctuation above and below opening price seen throughout the day

Bitcoin price prediction: Striving for the $20,000 mark – Bitcoin misses by just $112

Following the highs of the morning, Bitcoin (BTC) price has now settled down to a stable level of $19,000 to conclude the day – almost $700 off it’s starting price.

As of today, December 1st, 2020, Bitcoin price has been through hell and high water as it struggles to reach the $20,000 mark. Opening at $19.695, BTC began the day already sat at the precipice of the All-Time-High (ATH) of Bitcoin history, but what unfolded didn’t live up to expectation.

Reaching as high as $19,888 at 11:10 GMT, prices dipped to $18,001 by 13:10 GMT – closing at $ 18,181. As with the story of Icarus, reaching for the sun, BTC price fell promptly back down to earth – denying traders the long-awaited ATH of $20,000. As it stands at 21:08 GMT, BTC price sits at $18,996.20 – down 1.13 percent.

