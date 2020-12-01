TL:DR Breakdown:

Bitcoin miners in Baoshan, Yunnan, have been banned from receiving power supply from energy companies.

The source says it is more demand for economic interest by the authorities.

A recent report from the popular Chinese crypto reporter, Wu Blockchain, informed that the authorities in the Yunnan province of China had been ordered power companies to stop providing electricity to the Bitcoin miners in that region. The authorities didn’t state any reason for the sudden ban. However, the reporter noted that it might have stemmed as a result of more demand for economical interest.

Yunnan Bitcoin miners halted amid power ban

The power ban was served to several Bitcoin miners in the Baoshan region in Yunnan, precisely on November 30, according to the source. The development today can have an impact on the Bitcoin network hashrate, given a large number of crypto mining farms located in that region. Notably, Yunnan is the fourth-largest province by Bitcoin mining hashrate, just after Xinjiang, Sichuan, and Nei Mongol, per the Cambridge BTC mining map.

Already, a drop was noticed in the Bitcoin network hashrate yesterday. From as high as 139 EH/s, the hashrate dropped to 111 EH/s, according to the information on Coinwarz. There are possibilities that the decline was fueled by the development in Yunnan. However, the source opined that the power ban isn’t a political pressure on the Bitcoin miners. It is likely a way for the authorities to demand more economic interest.

Yunnan cracks down on miners

Sometime in June, the Yunnan authorities had asked many Bitcoin miners in the region to stop operations. The authorities said most of the miners were imposing security risks, as they reportedly connected their farms to local hydropower stations. The miners were also accused of tax evasion, all of which led to the closure of 64 unauthorized mining operations, including new mining facilities.